Haaland is a special personality and an incredible talent – Marsch

The Norwegian's former boss has praised the teenager's ability and mentality, claiming that his former player can become one of the very best

Red Bull Salzburg head coach Jesse Marsch has hailed Erling Haaland as a ‘special personality’ and an ‘incredible talent’ with those qualities having secured the striker a move to .

The 19-year-old Norwegian centre-forward moved from to in January and has hit the ground running, with 12 goals and two assists in just 11 appearances for his new club.

And his former manager believes the teenager has all the raw tools to rise to the very top of the sport.

“He's a special personality,” Marsch said to the Planet Futbol Podcast. “He's clearly an incredible talent. I mean, his athleticism, his speed, it right away puts him in the upper echelon of talents in our sport.

“And then you add his desire to be successful, his mentality every day, the way he works at his technical ability, the way he works at his finishing every day, how much he puts into trying to be the best footballer he can possibly be every day.”

Haaland scored twice in Germany as Borussia Dortmund beat 2-1 in the first leg of their knockout tie, but his side were beaten 2-0 at the Parc des Princes and the PSG squad appeared to mock the teenager’s celebration after that fixture.

“He cared about the team,” Marsch said. “Right now he's dealing with a little bit of fame. You know, some of the things that he went through when playing against PSG, and the way that PSG responded to some of the things that he put on Instagram.

“So he'll have his challenges, and he's only 19 years old and he's going to make mistakes. But in the end, his desire to be the best is different than anything I've ever seen.”

However, Marsch was sure that Haaland would not be the last exciting prospect to leave Salzburg for bigger and better things.

“I think right now we have maybe 15 players that we'll easily be able to sell in the next two years for at least €15 million,” Marsch continued.

“So much of what I do every day is not just preparing the team to be successful as a group, but also grooming each individual to maximize their own potential.”