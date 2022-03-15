Borussia Dormund advisor Matthias Sammer appeared to hint at striker Erling Haaland joining Manchester City this summer during a TV appearance on Amazon Prime.

Sammer spoke of how Haaland would work with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in a possible slip that the transfer is a forgone conclusion.

However, Sammer also backtracked somewhat by saying he hadn't heard anything new this week.

What has been said?

Co-host Mario Gomez started: "I'm very excited to see how the Guardiola-Haaland combination will work if it comes to that."

Sammer replied: "They will both benefit from each other. Because Pep, of course – I was able to experience him for three years – has a certain idea. I can also imagine dealing with a centre-forward, no question. But he will also have to learn from the centre-forward."

After the host asked him whether the deal was already done, Sammer said: "I don't know. I was fully focused on this match (Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid)."

He then said: "I didn't hear anything today, yesterday, the day before yesterday. I know City is after him. The numbers – I had whiplash! I passed out. My wife picked me up again. Accordingly, it is possible.”

The bigger picture

Manchester City have emerged as frontrunners for Haaland over the past couple of weeks.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are understood to also be interested, but the lure of Guardiola's coaching ability could prove a determining factor in his move.

Manchester City, of course, are desperate for a traditional striker after failing to land Harry Kane last summer.

