Haaland asking no Barcelona questions amid transfer talk as Borussia Dortmund star Morey calms speculation

A Spaniard on the books at BVB knows all about life at Camp Nou but insists a Norwegian colleague has not been picking his brain

Erling Haaland continues to see a big-money move to Barcelona mooted, but Borussia Dortmund team-mate Mateu Morey – who spent time in the famed La Masia academy system – says the Norwegian has been asking no questions about life at Camp Nou.

Despite facing much-publicised financial difficulties in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a La Liga heavyweight is said to be in the process of piecing together plans that will allow them to secure the services of one of world football’s most sought-after talents.

Haaland’s exploits at Dortmund, which have seen him hit 33 goals through 32 appearances, are said to have made him a top target for the Blaugrana, but the 20-year-old is yet to pick the brains of a current colleague that could offer some useful career advice.

What has been said?

Morey has told Mundo Deportivo when asked if Haaland has quizzed him on Barca: “Never. But neither about Barca nor [Real] Madrid.

“We are friends. We talk about life. We comment on Bundesliga or Champions League matches but nothing else.

“If he leaves it is a personal decision that he has to make with his people. I just hope he can stay a lot longer with us.”

What makes Haaland so special?

Barcelona are not the only side to have been linked with an approach for Haaland, with the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City also reported to be keen.

He has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence, having been turning out for Red Bull Salzburg in Austria just 15 months ago, but his qualities are now considered to be a good fit for the biggest teams on the planet.

Pressed on what makes Haaland so special and whether another high-profile switch is now destined to form part of his future, Morey added: “He is the best striker in the world because every day he looks to be a little bit better than the last.

“He has an innate ability to want to improve himself, and that makes him a different footballer from the rest. That dose of ambition is the main secret of his success.

“He has shown that he is one of the best footballers in the world but Dortmund are also one of the great teams at international level.

“It is a club that shows a lot of faith in young people and we must not forget that it is barely 20 years old. He has a lot of career ahead of him. He is in the right place to grow.”

The bigger picture

Dortmund are currently readying themselves for a Champions League quarter-final clash with Manchester City, with the first leg of that encounter set to take place at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Full attention is being given to that contest, with Morey adopting a similar approach to Haaland when it comes to ignoring any distracting speculation.

The 21-year-old Spanish defender, who has taken in 19 appearances for BVB this season, said when asked if he could make his own way back to Barca at some stage: “I have no idea. I don't know if they have me on the radar or not. Now I only focus on Dortmund and being able to eliminate City.”

