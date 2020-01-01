Haaland and Moukoko can play together, says Dortmund coach Terzic

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic is open to the possibility of pairing Erling Haaland with latest teen sensation Youssoufa Moukoko.

Erling Haaland could be used alongside Youssoufa Moukoko when he returns from injury in January, interim head coach Edin Terzic has suggested.

Prolific striker Haaland had been in fine form for Dortmund prior to injuring his hamstring in training earlier this month, forcing him out of BVB's past six matches.

Dortmund's latest teen prodigy Moukoko has profited from Haaland's absence, though, forcing his way into the side at the age of just 16 and starting their two most recent matches.

Article continues below

More teams

He netted in Friday's 2-1 loss at Union Berlin to become the 's youngest ever scorer , having already been the youngest player to appear in the competition after coming off the bench against the day after turning 16 last month.

The Dortmund academy product also became the youngest player to appear in the when featuring as a second-half substitute against Zenit at the age of 16 years and 18 days, breaking the record held by Celestine Babayaro.

The young attacking duo boast many similarities, not least that they both favour their left feet, but Terzic is open to the idea of pairing them together in the coming weeks.

At a news conference previewing Tuesday's DFB-Pokal second-round trip to Eintracht Braunschweig, he said: "If we ever get the feeling that we can use both Erling and Youssoufa at the same time... why not?"

Haaland, who has scored 17 times for Dortmund in all competitions this term, will play no part against second-tier Braunschweig as he continues his recovery from injury.

However, Terzic - placed in charge until the end of the campaign following Lucien Favre's departure little over a week ago - has provided a positive update on the Norway international's rehabilitation programme.

"I saw him for the first time today," Terzic said on Monday. "We are happy and things are looking up for him. He is completely on schedule in terms of timing and we assume he will be immediately back at the beginning of January."

Ten of Haaland's goals this season have come in the Bundesliga at a rate of one every 65 minutes, nine of those via his left foot and one with his right.

In a further fitness boost for Dortmund, Terzic confirmed Thorgan Hazard - who has missed three games with a muscle injury - returned to training on Monday and a late decision will be made on whether he plays against Braunschweig.