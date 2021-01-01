'There were talks' - Gundogan reveals how he caught Man Utd's eye before Man City move

The German midfielder earned admiration from the Old Trafford outfit during his time with Dortmund

Ilkay Gundogan revealed that he was the subject of talks between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United a few years before he made his move to Manchester City.

Gundogan was with Dortmund from 2011 to 2016 before sealing a £20 million move to City.

But fate nearly brought him to the other side of Manchester, although making that deal happen would have proven difficult for Manchester United.

Article continues below

What did Gundogan say?

"There were talks. I think it was two or three years before I joined City when I was playing for Borussia Dortmund," he told Sky Sports.

"One team-mate of mine, Shinji Kagawa, went to Man Utd and someone told me that they came to a few games to watch him before they bought him. I took their attention.

"It never really went into advanced talks because Borussia Dortmund made it quite clear that they were not willing to sell me and I also had a few years left on my contract, so there wasn't really a point to talk to anyone at that point. So yeah, it didn't happen."

Europe's most in-form midfielder?

Gundogan has been key to Manchester City's 19-game unbeaten run, firing nine goals in as many games during the heart of that run.

As a result, Manchester City sit atop the Premier League and are odds-on favourites to claim the league title.

They currently have a 10-point lead over second-place Manchester United ahead of this weekend's meeting with West Ham.

In addition, City have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, having topped Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Further reading