Guinea-born Ilaix Moriba opens Barcelona goal account in La Liga win over Osasuna

The 18-year-old came off the bench to seal maximum points for the Blaugrana after benefitting from Lionel Messi's assist

Guinea midfielder Ilaix Moriba broke his La Liga and Barcelona duck with the second goal in their 2-0 victory over Osasuna on Saturday.

The Conakry-born youngster replaced Sergio Busquets in the 67th minute for his third league appearance for Ronald Koeman's side and he capped it off with a memorable effort at the Estadio El Sadar.

Lionel Messi laid an assist for Ilaix Moriba to wrap up a crucial away win for Barcelona in the 83rd minute, after Jordi Alba opened the scoring in the 30th minute.

Article continues below

He made his Barcelona debut in January during a Copa del Rey fixture Cornella and Saturday's strike made the teenager the youngest player to score from outside the box in La Liga this season, at the age of 18 years and 46 days.

1 - @FCBarcelona's Ilaix Moriba (18 years and 46 days) is the youngest player to score from outside the box in @LaLigaEN this season. Diamond. pic.twitter.com/fSDtabPXj1 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 6, 2021

Koeman, in his reaction, described the 18-year-old as one of the future of Barcelona alongside Pedri and Rigui Puig.

"Ilaix scored a goal in a difficult match, with 0-2 we killed off the game. Every time Moriba enters the pitch he brings something extra,” the Dutch manager said after the match.

"Players like Pedri, Ilaix, Riqui, Araújo and Mingueza are the future of the club.

"The substitution of Umtiti has been tactical. We wanted to be in better control.

"Ilaix is young, but is physically very strong. He's gaining ground to be with the first team more often.

"The derby in Madrid? The most important thing is our result. But of course we're interested in it. Any result would be good.

"It's very important that Barça will have a President again.

"We're proud to be able to bring in young home-grown players. But we are not doing it because the fans want it, we're doing it because they deserve it."

The victory moved Barcelona two points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid who still have two games in hand, with the Madrid derby scheduled for Sunday.