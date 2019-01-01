Gueye: PSG can beat any team in the world

The Senegal international is looking to help the Parisians claim maximum points when they face his former club at Parc des Princes

midfielder Idrissa Gueye is confident his side can beat any team in the world, as they prepare to take on in Friday’s Ligue 1game.

The 30-year-old will be expected to make his 12th appearance for the Parisians in the encounter since his summer switch from .

PSG are currently eight points clear on the league table and the midfielder believes his side can stretch their lead when they take on his former club.

"Everyone knows that we can beat any team. We have a great team with great players, so we don't question our ability,” Gueye told the club website.

“We always try to do everything to prepare ourselves well and to win every game. We started the season well and we hope to continue like this."

The international spent seven years with Lille, where he was handed his first professional contract and helped the Great Danes win the 2010-11 title.

“It's true that Lille means a lot to me. It was my first professional club. I joined the LOSC after Diambars,” he continued.

“This club gave me the chance to play in Ligue 1 and sign my first professional contract. I learned a lot there. As well as taking my first steps in the professional world, I won my first trophies with Lille.

“It was an important time in my career that I will never forget. I always remain attached to this club and this city, also because my daughter was born there.

“So I often go back there. I also kept a lot of friends there, and that's very important to me."