Guatemala vs Mexico: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Group A continues in the Gold Cup on Wednesday, with Guatemala playing Mexico in Dallas.

Guatemala has not won a Gold Cup game since 2011 when it reached the quarter-finals, while Mexico needs to pick up points if it is to defend its title, having lifted the trophy in 2019.

Mexico opened Group A with a 0-0 draw against Trinidad and Tobago, while Guatemala lost 2-0 to El Salvador.

Games Guatemala vs Mexico Date July 14, 2021 Times 9:30pm ET, 6:30pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

U.S. TV channel Online stream FS1 / TUDN / UniMas fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Guatemala roster Goalkeepers Hagen, Navarro, Moscoso Defenders Hernandez, Garcia, Pinto, Robles, Gordillo, Morales Midfielders Ruiz, Castellanos, Ceballos, De Leon, Alvarez, Galindo, Dominguez, L. Martinez, Santis, Aparicio Forwards Lopez, Arreola, Lom, Betancourth

Guatemala held El Salvador scoreless for the first 80 minutes of its opening Gold Cup game, but eventually lost 2-0 after a strong defensive performance.

Goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen will likely be in for a busier game against Mexico, who boast extra firepower in attack.

Guatemala has no major injury concerns or suspensions so may be able to pick a similar starting XI to the side that faced El Salvador.

Predicted Guatemala starting XI : Hagen; Hernandez, Pinto, Gordillo; Galindo, Dominguez, Aparicio, Santis; Arreola, Martinez, Betancourth.

Position Mexico roster Goalkeepers Talavera, Cota, Orozco Defenders Araujo, Salcedo, O. Rodriguez, K. Alvarez, Moreno, Sepulveda, L. Rodriguez, Gallardo Midfielders Edson Alvarez, J. dos Santos, Sanchez, Pineda, Cervantes, Gutierrez, Herrera, Efrain Alvarez Forwards Pulido, Funes Mori, Corona, Lozano

Hirving Lozano lasted just 11 minutes of this year's Gold Cup and will not feature again during the tournament after a blow to the head against Trinidad and Tobago.

Lozano is the only injury suffered by Mexico so far in the tournament with LA Galaxy teenager Efrain Alvarez in line to replace the Napoli winger.

Predicted Mexico starting XI: Talavera; Rodriguez, Salcedo, Moreno, Gallardo; Herrera, Alvarez, Pineda; Corona, Funes Mori, Pulido.

Recent results & head-to-head

Last five results

Guatemala results Mexico results El Salvador 2-0 Guatemala (Jul 11) Mexico 0-0 Trinidad and Tobago (Jul 10) Guatemala 1-1 Guadeloupe (9-10 P) (Jul 6) Mexico 4-0 Nigeria (Jul 3) Guatemala 4-0 Guyana (Jul 3) Mexico 3-0 Panama (Jun 30) El Salvador 0-0 Guatemala (Jun 26) Mexico 0-0 Honduras (Jun 12) Curacao 0-0 Guatemala (Jun 8) USMNT 3-2 Mexico (AET) (Jun 6)

