'Guardiola sees football in another way' – Ederson credits Man City boss with improving his game

The Blues goalkeeper has been key to the club's recent success and has praised his manager for helping him to hone his skills between the sticks

Ederson has credited Pep Guardiola with making him a better goalkeeper and says the boss "sees football in another way" to others.

international Ederson has spent three seasons working under the Catalan coach, playing a key part in two Premier League title successes and four domestic cup triumphs.

The 26-year-old is well known for his ability to command the box and start attacks from deep, but he was at fault for both goals in March's derby defeat to .

However, Ederson insists that taking risks is something that is expected of him under Guardiola, who he credits for taking his game to the next level.

"The role of a goalkeeper in Pep's team is like the 11th outfield player on the pitch, in terms of the build-up, the pressing," he told Sky Sports.

"I think it's more difficult. There is a bigger responsibility because you can't afford to make any mistakes. If you do, it probably ends in an opposition goal.

"Pep is a great manager who sees football in another way. He lives football and breathes football. The way he thinks about the game is completely different to other managers.

"He has helped me a lot, but not only me, the rest of my team-mates too.

"You can tell he implanted a style of play in all of us and in the club, so we don't need much time to practice our football style because we have been playing it for a long time now."

Ederson has been compared to legend Ronald Koeman in terms of his ball-playing ability from the back, something that the former stopper believes comes naturally to him.

"I don't practice it that much, maybe two or three times a week," he said. "It's a natural skill that I have, to hit long balls, so I don't need to practice it every day.

"I think futsal helped me a lot when I was 11 or 12 years old. It helped me to think quicker and look for the passing lines. I think I managed to move those lessons to 11-a-side."

Ederson has previously suggested that he is interested in playing outfield in the future, but he does not expect that to happen during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

"When I play with my friends, I always play as a midfielder," he added. "I could do it, but not here at City.

"We already have lots of good midfielders in the team. It's only jokes, but if one day there is an opportunity, who knows?"