Guardiola rules out new Manchester City signings in January

The Spaniard will not be making any additions to his player list when the transfer window opens even after their subpar start

boss Pep Guardiola has revealed the club will not be making any signings in the January transfer window despite their indifferent start to the Premier League season.

The Citizens are currently 14th on the Premier League table after their eight matches, and trail leaders by eight points despite holding a game in hand.

Guardiola's side have only won three league contests, with defeats against and Spurs, and draws versus , West Ham and Leeds blotting their copybook.

Article continues below

More teams

There has been suggestion the Manchester giants will be looking to bolster their squad when the player movement period resumes in a month's time, but Guardiola denies the club will be pursuing reinforcements.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"No, not at all. I have a fantastic team to fight for all the titles," Guardiola told Man City's official website.

The former coach's belief in his squad depth was proved true by John Stones' performance in the mid-week win over Olympiacos in the .

The international has found himself on the periphery of Manchester City's first team for most of the season, but showed Guardiola he has a part to play this campaign.

"The guys who play good, they continue to play," Guardiola said.

"The guys especially at the back who don't make mistakes - everyone makes mistakes - but the [guys who don't make] mistakes that cost a lot, they have more chance to continue in the team.

"And the guys up front who score goals, they have more chance to continue in the team. I try to judge players in the present. John [Stones] played very well, and I am especially happy for John because he is a special guy for me.

"We arrived here together, we spent lots of time together, he was injured and had personal issues but now he is settled again. He is confident. He will have chances to show his quality in this team."

Manchester City will attempt to catapult themselves up the Premier League table as they host at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Their next Champions League clash against on Tuesday will be a dead rubber with the English side accumulating maximum points from their four matches to date and have secured qualification for the knockout stage already.