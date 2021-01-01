'Anything can happen' - Guardiola insists Man Utd can still catch City in Premier League title race

The Catalan does not think his side are assured of being champions yet, despite their healthy lead at the top of the table

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester United can still catch Manchester City in this season's title race.

United kept their faint hopes of winning the Premier League alive by beating City 2-0 at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, with a Bruno Fernandes penalty and a Luke Shaw strike wrapping up three points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

The Red Devils are still 11 points behind their neighbours with just 10 games to go, but Guardiola insists they still have a chance of bridging that gap if his team allow their focus to slip.

What's been said?

Asked if City could still be hauled in by United, Guardiola told a press conference ahead of Wednesday's game against Southampton: “Of course. When the options are open, anything can happen in football.

"Nobody thought we could go [winning] 21 games in a row, 15 in the Premier League, so everything can happen.

"A team like United can do it. There are 10 games left and we have to win six or seven to be champions mathematically.

"We are going to try and win the first one tomorrow."

How have City opened up such a huge lead?

City's chances of lifting the 2020-21 Premier League trophy were written off in some quarters after they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Brom at the Etihad on December 15.

Guardiola's side had been inconsistent up to that point, with another four draws and two defeats recorded in their first 12 games, but have barely put a foot wrong since.

They embarked on a thrilling 21-game winning run across all competitions which included 15 top-flight wins, with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool all seen off in impressive fashion.

Second-place United fell 14 points off the pace as a result, but it remains to be seen how City will react after their cloak of invulnerability slipped during the derby at the weekend.

What's next?

Guardiola was speaking ahead of City's meeting with Southampton, who picked up their first win in nine games away at Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Saints' poor run of results included a 9-0 humbling at the hands of United at Old Trafford, but Guardiola ruled out emulating their rivals when quizzed on City's prospects of a similar result at the Etihad in midweek.

"We will score 18. This will be the result. What a question!" he said. "They conceded nine when they played 80 minutes 10 against 11. Do you think this is a joke and we will score 18 goals?

"It will be an incredible success for us to win this game - that is all. I admire the way Ralph [Hasenhuttl] and his team plays. I don't see the table. Another test to play good and try to win."

