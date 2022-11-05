Guardiola gives England World Cup boost with confirmation that Phillips will make Man City return against Chelsea

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed England midfielder Kalvin Phillips will be in the squad to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola had some good news for England coach Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup by confirming Phillips is set to return to action. The midfielder has been sidelined since suffering a shoulder injury in September but will be in the squad to face Chelsea this week. However, Guardiola is still not sure when Phillips' Manchester City and England team-mate Kyle Walker will be available.

WHAT THEY SAID: "They feel much better, yesterday Kalvin was the second day that he did a full training session with contact with us and he felt good," he told reporters. "Against Chelsea he will be on the bench, whether to play or not I don’t know but he will be on bench. Kalvin is much better. I spoke with Kyle and he feels good too but his surgery was later than Kalvin, that’s why I don’t know."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Southgate is expected to name his England squad on November 10 and has a decision to make over Phillips. The former Leeds man may now be fit in time but his lack of match action will be an issue. Southgate will also be hoping Walker will be available, particularly after seeing Ben Chilwell ruled out and with Reece James also expected to miss the tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The team will face Chelsea on Wednesday and then host Brentford in the Premier League next Saturday.