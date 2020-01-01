Guardiola destined to take charge of Brazil? Former assistant says Selecao would appeal to Man City boss

Domenec Torrent, who worked with the Catalan at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City, feels an international post could be filled at some stage

An opportunity to take charge of the national side would definitely appeal to Pep Guardiola, says Domenec Torrent, the Catalan coach’s former assistant.

A productive and trophy-laden managerial career to date has been spent in club circles by one of the very best in the business.

Having initially been entrusted with the task of taking the reins at , Guardiola has gone on to sprinkle his magic dust over and .

Success has been enjoyed in , and , but the 49-year-old has never stuck around long in any particular post.

Questions are being asked of his current role at the Etihad Stadium, with no extension agreed to a contract due to expire in the summer of 2021.

City have also been stung with a two-year ban from European competition, with it suggested that key men may look to move on if an appeal against that decision is thrown out.

Guardiola has offered no indication that he is looking for another job, but Torrent believes an international opening could entice a proven winner to South America at some stage.

“Pep could manage the Brazil team perfectly – and I am convinced he would improve it,” Torrent, who has worked alongside Guardiola at Barca, Bayern and City, told Globoesporte.

“If Pep is good at one thing, it is improving his teams.

“He is interested in any top job related to football because he also knows that without good players you can achieve nothing.

“Pep has a special feeling for Brazilian players. He has worked with Brazilians at Barcelona, Bayern and City.

“In fact, he has a preference for Brazilians because they are very versatile and can adapt to any type of football.”

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves has claimed in the past that Guardiola expressed interest in taking charge of Brazil.

He revealed in the wake of a home World Cup in 2014 that the opportunity to lead the Selecao in pursuit of global glory had been sought out by a man who was in charge of Bayern at the time.

Alves told ESPN: “Pep said he wanted to make Brazil a World Cup champion and had an entire strategy to make us a world champion.

“But they didn’t want it, because they said that they didn’t know if Brazil would accept a foreign coach.”