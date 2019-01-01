Guardiola confirms Aguero will miss Manchester derby in December

Sergio Aguero will sit out the Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium on December 7 though injury, Pep Guardiola has confirmed on Monday.

The international limped off the pitch during City's 2-1 home win over on Saturday with a suspected muscular injury.

When asked if Aguero will miss a crucial clash with United next month, Guardiola responded: "Yes."

He added on how long the Argentine is likely to be sidelined: "A few games. I don’t know exactly.

"He has a tendon problem in front - will be a few games out.

"We will miss Sergio. We have had some problems with injuries but we will wait for him and meantime we have Gabriel [Jesus] and [Raheem] Sterling who can play in that position.

"We have no other injuries. David Silva had cramp but he’s okay."