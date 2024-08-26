This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
New York YankeesGetty images
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch and listen to today's Washington Nationals vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Yankees, who are leading the American League East with a 75-54 record, will start a three-game interleague series in Washington D.C. on Monday against the Nationals, currently sitting fourth in the National League East with a 58-72 record.

The Yankees' recent 9-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Saturday ended their three-game winning streak, but they still hold a slim half-game lead over Baltimore in their division. Meanwhile, the Nationals suffered their second consecutive defeat, falling 4-2 to the Atlanta Braves, and are now 17 1/2 games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Nationals vs New York Yankees MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Washington Nationals vs New York Yankees on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) and YES Network (YES)

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Nationals vs Yankees

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington Nationals vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time

The Washington Nationals and New York Yankees will hit the diamond at Nationals Park for this matchup on Monday, August 26, 2024, with the first pitch at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT in the US.

DateMonday, August 26, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:45 pm ET/ 3:45 pm PT
VenueNationals Park
LocationWashington D.C.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Washington Nationals vs New York Yankees team news

Washington Nationals team news & players to watch

Washington will hand the ball on Monday to Mitchell Parker. This season the 24-year-old left hander is 7-7 with an ERA of 4.26 and 104 strikeouts.

C.J. Abrams has struck a team-high 18 home runs. Luis Garcia's 63 runs batted in and .293 batting average are both team-highs.

Washington Nationals injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
M. ThompsonRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
S. CavalliStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
J. GrayStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
V. RoblesCenter fielderDay-to-dayHand
A. CallRight fielderDay-to-dayLeg

New York Yankees team news & players to watch

Pitcher Carlos Rodon is leading the Yankees in wins with 14 and strikeouts with 153, while Monday's starter Nestor Cortes is the leader in ERA for starting pitchers at 4.00. Cortes is 7-10 with 137 strikeouts and a 1.15 WHIP.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with a batting average of .333 and tops the team in home runs (51) and runs batted in (122). His home run tally is the highest in the majors, and he also leads the league in RBI.

Juan Soto is batting .299 and has tallied 25 doubles, four triples, 37 home runs, and 108 walks. Soto ranks fourth in the league for both home runs and RBI this season.

New York Yankees injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
A. RizzoFirst baseman60-Day Injured ListWrist
L. TrivinoRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
C. PoteetStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListTricep
C. SchmidtStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListLat
J. BertiThird baseman60-Day Injured ListCalf
J. LoáisigaRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow

Washington Nationals vs New York Yankees projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
08/26/24M. Parker (7-7)N. Cortes Jr. (7-10)
08/27/24P. Corbin (3-12)G. Cole (5-2)
08/28/24M. Gore (7-11)C. Rodon (14-8)

More MLB news and coverage

