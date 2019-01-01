'Griezmann will play in Barcelona' - Atletico chief lifts veil on striker's future

While the forward has hinted his future may lie elsewhere, the Colchonero director is in no doubt that he will move to Camp Nou

director Miguel Angel Gil Marin has seemingly ended the mystery surrounding Antoine Griezmann's next move by stating that the striker will be playing in .

Griezmann announced at the end of the 2018-19 season that he was drawing the curtain on his five-year stay in the Spanish capital.

But while Barcelona have long been mentioned as the team closest to clinching his signature, a potential move is still shrouded in doubt.

Griezmann endured a rough reception from Camp Nou during Atletico's last visit to Catalunya, while there has been precious little movement on talks since the Liga campaign came to a close and the striker dropped his bombshell.

That seeming hesitation threatens to allow other teams to make their own approach, with one of the teams reportedly interested in the player.

But according to Gil Marin, there is only one feasible destination for Griezmann.

"I am very certain where Antoine will play, we have known since March," the director explained to Movistar Plus' Toros on Wednesday.

"It is in Barcelona."

Part of the motivation behind such a delay lies in the details of Griezmann's Atletico contract, which was renewed amidst great fanfare and with a video produced by none other than Gerard Pique last summer.

Under the terms of the deal, the 2018 World Cup winner is subject to a release clause worth a whopping 200 million if he moves away from the Wanda Metropolitana before July 2019.

From July 1, however, that figure drops drastically, with Barcelona or any other suitor able to complete the transfer for a comparatively budget-friendly 130m.

Recent comments from Griezmann, however, suggest that he is running out of patience with the Blaugrana and could even consider a move elsewhere.

“As I said, I know where I want to go," he explained to reporters following France's 4-0 defeat of Andorra on Tuesday.

"I am also keen to get this over with as quickly as possible. I don’t know if I will stay in .”