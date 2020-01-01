Griezmann 'no longer knows how to play football with Barcelona', says Lizarazu

The former France international has urged his fellow countryman to seek a transfer away from Camp Nou

Antoine Griezmann "no longer knows how to play football" with , according to Bixente Lizarazu.

Griezmann's career trajectory has stalled since his €120 million (£109m/$142m) move to Barca from in July 2019.

The Frenchman scored 133 goals in 257 games for Diego Simeone's side at Wanda Metropolitano, but has so far been unable to replicate that prolific form at Camp Nou.

He only managed to find the net in 15 of his 48 outings for Barca last season, and his struggles in the final third have continued at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Griezmann lost his place in Ronald Koeman's starting XI after failing to score in four successive Liga starts, with Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati tasked with leading the line ahead of him during the 5-1 win over Ferencvaros on Tuesday.

The World Cup winner finished the match as an unused substitute and found himself back on the bench when Barca welcomed to Camp Nou for the first Clasico encounter of the season on Saturday.

Griezmann was unable to affect the game after coming on for Fati eight minutes from time, with the Blancos ultimately running out 3-1 winners to move two points clear at the top of .

Former international Lizarazu thinks his compatriot has lost his identity as a player since moving to Barcelona, and has advised him to leave the club in order to get his career back on track.

“He no longer knows how to play football with the Barca jersey. He no longer finds his place," Lizarazu told Telefoot.

"When you lose your football at this point, it is better to go. It's been eighteen months, so it's impacting his head, and the situation is really critical for him."

Koeman will now start preparing his side for a trip to Turin to face in the Champions League on Wednesday, which will see Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lock horns for the first time since the latter's move to the Allianz Stadium from Madrid in 2018.

Griezmann will hope to force his way back into the Dutchman's line up for that clash, before Barca's attention switches to an away fixture against three days later.