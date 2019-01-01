Greenwood reminds Solskjaer of Giggs as Man Utd starlet sees loan switch ruled out

The 17-year-old netted the only goal of the game as the Red Devils edged out Inter in the International Champions Cup, earning him plenty of praise

Mason Greenwood has earned comparison to Ryan Giggs from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while also seeing a loan move away from Old Trafford ruled out.

The 17-year-old is a product of the Red Devils’ famed academy system.

He is being tipped for big things and has already experienced competitive outings at senior level.

Greenwood is currently with the United squad as they take in pre-season International Champions Cup action and scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Serie A giants Inter on Saturday .

His display, which came off the back of another goal against Leeds earlier in the week, has earned plenty of plaudits.

Solskjaer said of an exciting prospect he is planning to keep in his plans for 2019-20: “The kid's only 17 and he's learning every day training with these boys.

“He's been with us the last few months, he's grown in confidence, he's grown in stature and, as I said before, when you've got players who perform it's difficult to keep them out.

“But we've got to keep our feet on the ground with him, he's only 17, there'll be ups and downs but he's enjoying his football.

“Mason's never been on my mind to send out on loan, he's one we have to keep at our place, keep him and play him when we feel it's good for him and at the moment he's fine.

“He reminds me a little bit about the Giggsy story, you can't really send him on loan and for me he's ready to be in this squad.”

Greenwood is far from the only emerging talent to be forming part of United’s future.

Tahith Chong also figured against , along with Axel Tuanzebe, while summer signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are both just 21 years of age.

Solskjaer added: “You see the confidence in the kids when they get minutes under their belts and play against very good players.

“They play with team-mates, first-team players they have maybe been looking up to and now, suddenly, they’re with them.

“They’ve great skill, all of them, and I know they’re ready to perform at this level.”

Wan-Bissaka has impressed for United since completing a £50 million ($63m) move from , with the U21 international right-back collecting the Man of the Match award against Inter.

“I thought Aaron was growing and growing in confidence and is getting used to his team-mates,” said Solskjaer.

“His performance was a good one, as were so many of his team-mates’ performances. Every one of the players today can look back on his performance and say they were happy.”