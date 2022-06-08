Greece vs Cyprus: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

It's the former who have enjoyed the bigger share of success against their visitors - but might there be an upset on the cards?

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Thursday, with Greece and Cyprus meeting in a Group C2 contest. Greece currently leads the group.

Greece has dominated the all-time series with Cyprus, winning the last six matches. Overall, Greece has won 20 times, with seven draws. Cyprus has three wins.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Greece roster Goalkeepers Vlachodimos, Paschalakis, Dioudis, Athanasiadis Defenders Tzavellas, Giannoulis, Tsimikas, Chatzidiakos, Mavropanos, Rota, Kotsiras, Goutas, Baldock Midfielders Mantalos, Bouchalakis, Kourbelis, Siopis, Alexandropoulos, Papanikolaou Forwards Bakasetas, Pavlidis, Masouras, Limnios, Tzolis, Douvikas, Giakoumakis, Chatzigiovanis

Greece has established firm control on its group so far and a win on Thursday would make it tough for anyone else to catch the team in the standings.

So far in the Nations League, the team has a pair of 1-0 wins, beating Northern Ireland behind a Anastasios Bakasetas goal and then Kosovo behind another goal from Bakasetas.

Greece has now won three of its four matches in 2022. It’s not quite a return to the glory days of Greek soccer, but the team has some momentum and could easily find itself promoted to League B

Predicted Greece starting XI: Tsimikas, Hatzidiakos, Mavropanos, Baldock, Mantalos, Kourbelis, Bakasetas, Masouras, Giakoumakis, Limnios; Vlachodimos

Position Cyprus roster Goalkeepers Christodoulou, Michael, Toumbas Defenders Antoniades, Correa, Ioannou, Katelaris, Laifis, Filiotis Midfielders Panayiotou, Antoniou, Artymatas, Avraam, Gogić, Ioannou, Kastanos, Kyriakou, Papoulis, Satsias, Špoljarić Forwards Christofi, Kakoullis, Loizou, Pittas, Sotiriou, Tzionis

Cyprus opened Nations League play with a 2-0 loss to Kosovo, with the team having no shots on target in the defeat. Things got a little better against Northern Ireland, as the team didn’t allow any goals. It didn’t score any either though, with the match ending in a 0-0 draw.

This team managed to avoid relegation to League D by beating Estonia back in March in a playoff. But that win has been about the only success recently for this team, as before that it hadn’t recorded a victory since last March, when it defeated Slovenia.

Predicted Cyprus starting XI: Katelaris, Gogic, Correa, Pittas, Loizou, Artymatas, Kastanos, Ioannou, Christofi, Sotiriou; Michael

Last five results

Greece results Cyprus results Kosovo 0-1 Greece (Jun 5) Cyprus 0-0 Northern Ireland (Jun 5) Northern Ireland 0-1 Greece (Jun 2) Cyprus 0-2 Kosovo (Jun 2) Montenegro 1-0 Greece (Mar 28) Cyprus 2-0 Estonia (Mar 29) Romania 0-1 Greece (Mar 25) Estonia 0-0 Cyprus (Mar 24) Greece 1-1 Kosovo (Nov 14 2021) Slovenia 2-1 Cyprus(Nov 14 2021)

Head-to-head