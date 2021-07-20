Great Britain vs Chile & 2020 Olympics Women's soccer matchday one: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
After missing out on the 2016 Olympic Games, Team GB are set to begin their run in Tokyo against Chile.
This summer marks Team GB's second Olympic appearance, with the team not playing in the 2016 games due to disagreements among the Home Nations. Chile, meanwhile, are featuring in their first Olympic tournament.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), this year's Olympics soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Team GB roster
|Goalkeepers
|Maciver, Roebuck, Telford
|Defenders
|Bright, Bronze, Daly, Houghton, Stokes, Williamson, Wubben-Moy
|Midfielders
|Ingle, Little, Scott, Walsh, Weir
|Forwards
|Charles, Hemp, Kirby, Parris, Stanway, Toone, White
Team GB are expected to look somewhat similar to Hege Riise's England with only three players, Wales' Sophia Ingle and the Scottish duo of Kim Little and Caroline Weir, not coming from the Three Lionesses' setup.
All three very well could start in a team that will likely feature Nikita Parris, Ellen White and Fran Kirby in the attack.
In terms of injuries, goalkeeper Bardsley had to be replaced by Carly Telford before the tournament, but it is Ellie Roebuck that is expected to start in goal.
Predicted Team GB starting XI: Roebuck; Bronze, Houghton, Williamson, Daly, Little, Weir, Walsh, Parris, White, Kirby
|Position
|Chile roster
|Goalkeepers
|Campos, Canales, Endler
|Defenders
|Diaz, Guerrero, Pardo, Ramirez, Saez, Toro
|Midfielders
|Aedo, Araya, Lara, N. Lopez, Y. Lopez, Mardones
|Forwards
|Acuna Balmaceda, Grez, Pinilla, Urrutia, Zamora
Chile are making their first Olympic tournament having made waves in South America in recent years by reaching the finale 2018 Copa America and qualifying for their first World Cup one year later
They're led by midfielder Francisca Lara, the program's all-time top goalscorer with 21 goals in 59 appearances, while Maria Jose Urrutia and Yanara Aedo could start atop the team's 4-4-2 formation.
Predicted Chile starting XI: Endler; Toro, Guerrero, Pardo, Lopez; Lara, Araya, Lopez, Zamora; Aedo, Urrutia
Matchday one fixtures
|Fixtures
|Kickoff time
|Team GB vs. Chile
|3.30am ET, 12.30am PT
|China vs Brazil
|4.00am ET, 1.00am PT
|Sweden vs USWNT
|4:30am ET, 1.30am PT
|Japan vs Canada
|6.30am ET, 3.30am PT
|Zambia vs Netherlands
|7.00am ET, 4.00am PT
|Australia vs New Zealand
|7:30am ET, 430am PT