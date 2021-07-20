After missing out on the 2016 Games, the team representing the Home Nations begin their tournament against the 2018 Copa America runners-up

After missing out on the 2016 Olympic Games, Team GB are set to begin their run in Tokyo against Chile.

Watch the Olympics on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

This summer marks Team GB's second Olympic appearance, with the team not playing in the 2016 games due to disagreements among the Home Nations. Chile, meanwhile, are featuring in their first Olympic tournament.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Team GB vs Chile Date July 21, 2021 Times 3.30am ET, 12.30am PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), this year's Olympics soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream Universo fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Team GB roster Goalkeepers Maciver, Roebuck, Telford Defenders Bright, Bronze, Daly, Houghton, Stokes, Williamson, Wubben-Moy Midfielders Ingle, Little, Scott, Walsh, Weir Forwards Charles, Hemp, Kirby, Parris, Stanway, Toone, White

Team GB are expected to look somewhat similar to Hege Riise's England with only three players, Wales' Sophia Ingle and the Scottish duo of Kim Little and Caroline Weir, not coming from the Three Lionesses' setup.

All three very well could start in a team that will likely feature Nikita Parris, Ellen White and Fran Kirby in the attack.

In terms of injuries, goalkeeper Bardsley had to be replaced by Carly Telford before the tournament, but it is Ellie Roebuck that is expected to start in goal.

Predicted Team GB starting XI: Roebuck; Bronze, Houghton, Williamson, Daly, Little, Weir, Walsh, Parris, White, Kirby

Position Chile roster Goalkeepers Campos, Canales, Endler Defenders Diaz, Guerrero, Pardo, Ramirez, Saez, Toro Midfielders Aedo, Araya, Lara, N. Lopez, Y. Lopez, Mardones Forwards Acuna Balmaceda, Grez, Pinilla, Urrutia, Zamora

Chile are making their first Olympic tournament having made waves in South America in recent years by reaching the finale 2018 Copa America and qualifying for their first World Cup one year later

They're led by midfielder Francisca Lara, the program's all-time top goalscorer with 21 goals in 59 appearances, while Maria Jose Urrutia and Yanara Aedo could start atop the team's 4-4-2 formation.

Predicted Chile starting XI: Endler; Toro, Guerrero, Pardo, Lopez; Lara, Araya, Lopez, Zamora; Aedo, Urrutia

Matchday one fixtures