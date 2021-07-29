Great Britain vs Australia: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Great Britain will have hopes of a semi-final shot and a chance to bring home an Olympic medal at the back of their minds when they face Australia at Tokyo 2020 in the quarter-finals.
Watch Great Britain vs Australia on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Team GB will look to make it through to the final four in the women's tournament, but in their way stand a Matildas side determined to deliver their own success against unbeaten foes.
Editors' Picks
- Quinn: The Canadian star quietly making history as the Olympics' first transgender athlete
- Trap game? USMNT faces unfamiliar Gold Cup semifinal against free-flowing Qatar
- ‘She’s not from this planet!’ – Meet Formiga, Brazil’s ‘absurd’ 43-year-old at her seventh Olympic Games
- All Of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show - Goal launches new USWNT podcast ahead of the Olympic Games
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Great Britain vs Australia
|Date
|July 30, 2021
|Times
|5am ET, 2am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), this year's USWNT Olympics soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|NBCSN
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Great Britain roster
|Goalkeepers
|Maciver, Roebuck, Telford
|Defenders
|Bright, Bronze, Daly, Houghton, Stokes, Williamson, Wubben-Moy
|Midfielders
|Ingle, Little, Scott, Walsh, Weir
|Forwards
|Charles, Hemp, Kirby, Parris, Stanway, Toone, White
With two wins and a draw in Group E, Team GB have emerged among the favourites to challenge for medals in Tokyo, but face their toughest challenge yet under Hege Riise's watch.
Spearheaded by Ellen White up front however, with Caroline Weir in the frame to start in midfield, there will be no shortage of skilled matchwinners among a side looking to write their own piece of history in Japan.
Predicted Great Britain starting XI: Roebuck; Bronze, Williamson, Bright, Stokes; Scott, Ingle; Daily, Weir, Stanway; White.
|Position
|Australia roster
|Goalkeepers
|Williams, Micah, Arnold
|Defenders
|Polkinghorne, Kennedy, Catley, Carpenter, Nevin, Grant, Brock
|Midfielders
|Cooney-Cross, Luik, Logarzo, Kellond-Knight, Van Egmond, Yallop
|Forwards
|Kerr, Foord, Fowler, Gielnik, Raso, Simon
Qualifying as one of the two best third-place sides from the group stage, the Matildas arrive in the last eight on the back of a cagey goalless draw with world champions the USWNT - and they'll be out to break a long-standing Olympic hoodoo.
They have never progressed further than the quarter-finals at the games - but with dynamite options like Sam Kerr up front, they clearly have the talent to deliver a big result against their marginally more fancied opponents.
Predicted Australia starting XI: Micah; Carpenter, Polkinghorne, Kennedy; Simon, Van Egmond, Yallop, Catley; Fowler, Kerr, Foord.
Recent results
Last five results
|Great Britain results
|Australia results
|Canada 1-1 Great Britain (Jul 27)
|USWNT 0-0 Australia (Jul 27)
|Japan 0-1 Great Britain (Jul 24)
|Sweden 4-2 Australia (Jul 24)
|Great Britain 2-0 Chile (Jul 21)
|Australia 2-1 New Zealand (Jul 21)
|Great Britain 3-0 New Zealand (Jul 14)
|Japan 1-0 Australia (Jul 14)
|Great Britain 0-2 Canada (Aug 3, 2012)
|Sweden 0-0 Australia (Jun 15)