Great Britain vs Australia: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Team GB will look to back up an unbeaten group-stage campaign against the Matildas when they meet in Kashima

Great Britain will have hopes of a semi-final shot and a chance to bring home an Olympic medal at the back of their minds when they face Australia at Tokyo 2020 in the quarter-finals.

Team GB will look to make it through to the final four in the women's tournament, but in their way stand a Matildas side determined to deliver their own success against unbeaten foes.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Great Britain roster Goalkeepers Maciver, Roebuck, Telford Defenders Bright, Bronze, Daly, Houghton, Stokes, Williamson, Wubben-Moy Midfielders Ingle, Little, Scott, Walsh, Weir Forwards Charles, Hemp, Kirby, Parris, Stanway, Toone, White

With two wins and a draw in Group E, Team GB have emerged among the favourites to challenge for medals in Tokyo, but face their toughest challenge yet under Hege Riise's watch.

Spearheaded by Ellen White up front however, with Caroline Weir in the frame to start in midfield, there will be no shortage of skilled matchwinners among a side looking to write their own piece of history in Japan.

Predicted Great Britain starting XI: Roebuck; Bronze, Williamson, Bright, Stokes; Scott, Ingle; Daily, Weir, Stanway; White.

Position Australia roster Goalkeepers Williams, Micah, Arnold Defenders Polkinghorne, Kennedy, Catley, Carpenter, Nevin, Grant, Brock Midfielders Cooney-Cross, Luik, Logarzo, Kellond-Knight, Van Egmond, Yallop Forwards Kerr, Foord, Fowler, Gielnik, Raso, Simon

Qualifying as one of the two best third-place sides from the group stage, the Matildas arrive in the last eight on the back of a cagey goalless draw with world champions the USWNT - and they'll be out to break a long-standing Olympic hoodoo.

They have never progressed further than the quarter-finals at the games - but with dynamite options like Sam Kerr up front, they clearly have the talent to deliver a big result against their marginally more fancied opponents.

Predicted Australia starting XI: Micah; Carpenter, Polkinghorne, Kennedy; Simon, Van Egmond, Yallop, Catley; Fowler, Kerr, Foord.

Recent results

