Grant explains why he signed new Manchester United contract to stay as fourth-choice goalkeeper

The experienced shot-stopper says he still has an important role to play at Old Trafford, as back-up to David De Gea, Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton

Lee Grant says the opportunity to push his fellow Manchester United goalkeepers to even greater heights was one of the main reasons he decided to extend his stay at Old Trafford, despite being fourth choice.

The 38-year-old has made just two competitive appearances in two years since joining on a free transfer from Stoke in 2018, but has extended his contract by another season despite being pushed further down the pecking order following the arrival of Tom Heaton.

However, Grant says he feels “valued” at the club and believes he still has a role to play, even if he is behind David de Gea, Dean Henderson and now Heaton in the Red Devils pecking order.

Article continues below

What did Grant say?

Speaking about the reasons behind his decision to stay on, Grant told Manchester United’s website: “I think feeling valued and enjoying your role is huge, no matter what line of work you're in, and I'm obviously fortunate that I've got the opportunity to do that at such a wonderful club.

“Whoever has the gloves at that particular time, it's up to the other guys to really push - not just support but push and challenge the one who is playing – to make sure that, as a team and as a department, we're able to get the best possible results.

"Whether it's David, Dean, Tom, myself, we'll all be pushing to play and excited and ready to support the one that is playing.

“What we are fortunate with here at Manchester United is that we've got four characters that are able to get along and co-exist, which is not always the case.

“What that does allow us to do is to push each other and genuinely and authentically push and challenge each other on the training ground. I think that's one of the reasons that the club has decided to keep me around - because I help to do that as well.

"Challenge younger guys, push and, as I say, make sure that the levels are really high for whoever is playing at the weekend.”

Is Grant likely to play?

Grant’s latest comments suggest he is happy with his back-up role and accepts he is unlikely to feature regularly, especially following the arrival of Heaton.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has faced a dilemma over his first-choice goalkeeper situation, with De Gea under pressure since Henderson returned to Old Trafford after impressing on loan at Sheffield United.

The Norwegian is expected to choose a full-time incumbent for the role for next season, with the possibility that United could cash in on whoever loses out over the summer.

That would move Grant back up to third choice and raises the possibility of more first-team action, though it is likely to be restricted to cup games and as injury cover.

Further reading