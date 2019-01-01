Granada's Ramon Azeez scores first goal of career against Barcelona

The Nigeria international had not scored in his career against the Blaugrana but finally broke his duck to power the Nasrids to victory

Granada midfielder Ramon Azeez scored his first career goal against in Saturday’s LaLiga 2-0 triumph.

The 26-year-old put the Nasrids ahead after two minutes to give Diego Martinez’ a first half lead at Nuevo Los Carmenes

Ramon Azeez puts @GranadaCdeF in front against Barça in the second minute! 🇳🇬🙌#GranadaBarça pic.twitter.com/qB7VmSDfeC — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) September 21, 2019

Azeez profited from Junior Firpo’s blunder to head home Antonio Puertas’ cross. Barca stepped up their game but failed to get the equaliser despite having more of ball possession.

In the second half, manager Ernesto Valverde threw in Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati but that did not prevent them from losing.

Three minutes after his introduction for the Catalans, Arturo Vidal handled the ball in the area as referee Guillermo Fernandez awarded a penalty after consulting the video review system.

Alvaro Vadillo made no mistakes with his kick after firing past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Despite a late attacking surge from the visitors, Granada held their nerves to win their third game of the season.

🙌 HISTORIC WIN FOR GRANADA! 🙌



The #LaLigaSantander new boys go TOP with a 2-0 win over champions Barça! ❤️#GranadaBarça 2-0 pic.twitter.com/01vfaJCdax — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) September 21, 2019

With his effort, Azeez who was on parade from start to finish has now scored two Spanish topflight goals this term after his initial strike in the Nasrids’ 3-0 away triumph at .

After featuring for Lugo last season, the international joined Martinez’ men on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Thanks to their latest victory, Granada lead the log with 10 points after five LaLiga encounter. They travel to Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Tuesday for their tie against .