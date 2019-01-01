Grady Diangana: How West Brom training led to goals against Luton Town

The Congolese-born English forward feels proud after powering the Baggies past the Hatters with his brace at Kenilworth Road

Grady Diangana is excited with his performance in his debut EFL Championship appearance for West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who teamed up with the Baggies on loan from this month, came off the bench to deliver an impactful showing for Slaven Bilic’s men.

Diangana scored twice to help the Baggies claw their way back from a goal deficit to claim a 2-1 victory over the Hatters at Kenilworth Road.

The winger, who was pleased with his performance in the encounter, reveals the effort was the result of his hard work.

“For me it’s a dream to come on and score straight away and then get another one and to help the team win which is massive,” Diangana told the club website.

“The gaffer told me to come on and be positive and do what I have been doing in training. He told me to go and have an impact on the game.

“I aimed for the goal with the first one and thankfully it went in the bottom corner. I was always taught to hit the ball hard and low to trouble the goalkeeper. I was really happy to see it go in.

“I think the second one makes me prouder because I have been working on trying to get into positions like that.

“I used to think it was a chance, but a lot of it is being aware and getting yourself into that position.

“When I score and I help the team to win, it’s a feeling I can’t describe. Pure happiness comes out of me when I score.

“We have a great squad here and there’s a lot of competition. We are all fighting for a starting spot. It’s good to have depth in the squad.”

Diangana will hope to continue with his brilliant form when take on Reading in their next league game on Wednesday.