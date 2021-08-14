Gouiri and Boudaoui power Nice past Lille

The Algerians were among the goalscorers as the Eaglets hit four past the reigning French kings on Saturday evening

Nice recorded a 4-0 away victory over Lille in Saturday’s Ligue 1 fixture with Amine Gouiri and Hicham Boudaoui finding the net.

First-half goals from the Algerians inspired the Eaglets to their first win of the 2021-22 campaign.

With both teams settling for draws last time out, Les Dogues welcomed Christophe Galtier’s men to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy with the ambition of claiming all three points.

However, that was not the case as they were hit for four before their teeming supporters.

It took the visiting side less than one minute to open the scoring with Kasper Dolberg firing past goalkeeper Leo Jardim.



Four minutes later, they doubled their advantage as Youcef Atal profited from an attempted flick from Zeki Celik, gained possession of the ball, before teeing up Hicham Boudaoui who rifled the ball into the top corner of Jardim.

The goals were a reality check for the hosts, albeit, they laboured in vain in their bid to launch a comeback. They came close to reducing the deficit at injury time, nevertheless, Jonathan Bamba could not beat Walter Benitez from Jonathan Ikone’s cross.

Things got worse for Lille before heading for the half-time break as Benjamin Andre handled Dolbery’s shot. Referee Jerome Brisard pointed to the penalty mark while Gouiri stepped up to convert the ensuing kick.

Dolbery completed his double in the 64th minute after heading Dante’s flick-on into the net with Jardim rushing out of his goal.

Twenty minutes before full-time, Gouiri completed his double but it was chalked off for offside by the referee after several VAR replays.

Algeria prospect Gouiri was in action from start to finish while his compatriots Boudaoui and Atal were substituted in the second half for Myziane Maolida and Jordan Lotomba respectively.

Gabon international Mario Lemina was named in the starting XI but was brought out for Khephren Thuram in the 74th minute.

Nice would be hoping to continue their impressive form when they host Olympique Marseille in their next fixture.

Although all hope is not lost for Lille - who have now leaked seven goals in two games - they must return to winning ways against Saint-Etienne on August 21.