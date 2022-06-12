WATCH: Unbelievable! Goncalo Ramos replaces Ronaldo for Portugal and completes hat trick in World Cup last-16 match against Switzerland

Portugal youngster Goncalo Ramos replaced Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland and stole the headlines by scoring a hat-trick.

Ramos replaces Ronaldo

Bags hat-trick for Portugal

Portugal to face Morocco next

WHAT HAPPENED? Cristiano Ronaldo may struggle to regain his place in the Portugal starting XI after seeing his replacement, 21-year-old Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, come into the team and net a hat-trick in the last 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday.

HAT TRICK HERO!! 🙌🇵🇹



Cristiano Ronaldo is going to struggle to re-gain his spot in the team after this performance... 😬#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ChntVtONCx — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 6, 2022

What a day for Gonçalo Ramos 🇵🇹🎩



Here is another look at his third goal of the day ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/94aITUI9Q0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramos made his mark at the 2022 World Cup in some style by scoring the tournament's first hat-trick against Switzerland. He's also the first player to score a hat-trick on his first World Cup start since Miroslav Klose for Germany in 2002, and he will be hoping he's done enough to keep his place in the team for the quarter-finals.

WHAT NEXT FOR PORTUGAL? Santos's side go on to face Morocco for a place in the semi-finals of the World Cup.