Golden Boy 2019: Joao Felix beats Sancho & Haaland to accolade

The Atletico Madrid youngster has been recognised for his meteoric rise to prominence over the last year, after receiving a majority vote on Wednesday

midfielder Joao Felix has been named the 2019 Golden Boy, after a strong start to his career at Wanda Metropolitano.

Felix joined Atletico for £113 million ($146m) back in July, after rising through the ranks at over the previous five years.

The 20-year-old contributed 15 goals and seven assists to Benfica's cause last season, and has picked up from where he left off at the start of the 2019-20 campaign in .

Felix has been a standout performer for Atletico, racking up 13 appearances across all competitions in total and scoring three goals.

The Portuguese has now picked up this year's Golden Boy award, ahead of 's Jadon Sancho and Red Bull Salzburg forward Erling Haaland.

Felix has joined a prestigious list of past winners which includes Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe, with last year's award given to defender Matthijs de Ligt.

He expressed his delight after receiving the Tuttosport distributed prize on Wednesday morning and paid tribute to Benfica head coach Bruno Lage for the key role he has played in his development.

Felix told Tuttosport: "Thanks to Tuttosport for the Golden Boy Award 2019, I am very proud.

"It is the second time that a player from Atletico Madrid has won this award and I am happy.

"Thanks also to Benfica, in particular to coach Bruno Lage for all he has done for me and my family that is always close to me."

Sancho finished second in the final voting for the highly-coveted individual accolade, after helping Dortmund fight for the title last term while also earning his first caps for 's national team.

playmaker Kai Havertz came in third, one spot ahead of Haaland, who has earned plenty of plaudits for his goalscoring exploits in the with Salzburg.

De Ligt ended up fifth, while and teenagers Ansu Fati and Phil Foden secured sixth and seventh respectively, with the latter the Premier League's sole representative in the top 10.

goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 's Nicolo Zaniolo and forward Donyell Maylen also made the cut, but playmaker Mason Mount finished 11th in the voting.

Felix continued his comeback from an ankle injury by coming on as a second-half substitute during Atletico's 1-0 defeat at Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The international will likely be back in contention for a starting spot when Diego Simeone's team take on Barcelona in on Sunday.