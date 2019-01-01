Gokulam Kerala FC stuck in Srinagar due to snowfall, may miss Aizawl FC match

The Calicut-based side might miss their next I-League match after a snowstorm in Srinagar...

Gokulam Kerala FC are stuck in Srinagar as they missed their return flight to Kerala on Thursday due to snowfall in Srinagar and there is high probability that they may miss their next I-League match of February 10 against Aizawl FC at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode.

Gokulam Kerala were in Srinagar for their I-League match against home side Real Kashmir FC where they suffered one goal defeat on Wednesday. The match was played amid continuous snowfall and rain. That weather is yet to improve as Thursday also witnessed continuous snowfall across the state of Jammu & Kashmir.

Due to bad weather, all flights were cancelled at the Srinagar airport and only road connecting Srinagar and the rest of country is also blocked due to landslides. Gokulam had scheduled their return flight on Thursday which like other flights has been cancelled.

They are stuck in Srinagar and there is a chance that they may miss their match on February 10 against Aizawl FC. The next available flight currently is on February 13.

“We have been informed by Indigo Airlines that all flights are being cancelled and there is no way they can accommodate our request to travel before February 13. We have now requested the airline to help us, since it is a group booking and we have an important match on February 10 in Calicut against Aizawl. We are still waiting for official confirmation from Indigo regarding the same,” a senior ranking Gokulam Kerala FC official informed.

It must be noted that the forecast for Friday is again rain and snowfall in Srinagar.