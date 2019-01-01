Godin could leave Atletico as a free agent - Simeone

The Uruguayan has been strongly linked with an Inter switch in the summer, a scenario his coach admits could occur

Diego Simeone indicated that Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin could leave as a free agent, but denied suggestions that the club are making no effort to keep the defender.

With media reports claiming the Uruguayan will move to Inter in Serie A when his contract expires in June, Simeone was quizzed on Godin's future in his press conference ahead of Atletico's clash with Sevilla.

Simeone said the club are working to find a solution to the situation, but left the possibility of Godin's departure open.

"Both Atleti and the player are seeking the best solution for all parties," Simeone told reporters.

"The club and Godin know what I think about this.

"If he does remain with us, it'll be because it's best for him and the club."

Looking ahead to Sunday's clash with Sevilla, Simeone praised the way opposing head coach Pablo Machin has turned his side's fortunes around after a tough start to the season.

Sevilla lost two of their opening four games of the season, but former Girona boss Machin, who was installed as head coach at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in May, has lifted them to third in LaLiga - two points behind second-placed Atletico.

"Sevilla have the courage to press high up the pitch and they're always dangerous," said Simeone.

"Machin's work at Girona was fantastic. His arrival at Sevilla was tough because you always need time to find the best path for your team.

"But the coach always knows best how to improve his players and now Sevilla are playing like Machin's former teams."