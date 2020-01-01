Godfred Donsah ready to prove his worth at Bologna

The 23-year old Ghanaian has been on loan at Belgian outfit Cercle Brugge for the 2019-20 season

Godfred Donsah has stated that he is ready to prove himself with .

The Ghanaian midfielder has been at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara since 2015, making 71 competitive appearances, scoring five goals and providing six assists.

He fell out of favour and was loaned out to Cercle Brugge for the current campaign, playing 19 times in the Jupiler League.

The league was ended abruptly because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Brugge sitting three points away from relegation.

"When the loan ends at Cercle Brugge I want to go back to Bologna and I will tell the coach I am back to the real one and my will is to prove it in the Rossoblu shirt," Donsah told Corriere dello Sport.

"I hope that Mihajlovic will make me stay. I know he respects me, he has always been loyal to me."

Donsah's entire senior career has been in , with previous spells at Hellas Verona and . He also featured for Palermo at youth level.

He has been capped once for the national team, playing 49 minutes in a 1-1 home draw with in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on November 12, 2017.