GOALSTUDIO Supernova kits land in FIFA 22

To celebrate the arrival of Future Stars in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, GOALSTUDIO has released a new ‘Supernova’ collection of in-game items in FIFA 22’s VOLTA Football and Ultimate Team modes.

The designs featured on both the VOLTA Football and Ultimate Team items are inspired by the explosion of young players’ potential as they become established stars and mimic the explosive energy created by a supernova.

The VOLTA Football lifestyle items are in the in-game store now and include:

GOALSTUDIO Supernova Sports Bra (3000 Volta coins)

GOALSTUDIO Supernova Hoodie (13,800 Volta coins)

GOALSTUDIO Supernova T-shirt (13,800 Volta coins)

GOALSTUDIO Supernova Shorts (2,400 Volta coins)

GOALSTUDIO Supernova Bucket hat (1,800 Volta coins)

GOALSTUDIO Supernova Shoes (2,400 Volta coins)

Players of FIFA Ultimate Team can add both the home and away Supernova kit as well as a collection of tifo, badge and stadium theme to their club by going to the in the ‘items’ section of the in-game store.

The Supernova tifo is available for 5,500 FUT coins, the Supernova badge costs 10,000 and the home kit is priced at 15,000.

Players can also unlock all of these FUT items and away kit by purchasing the Supernova bundle for 45,000.

The entire range of kits and items are available now FIFA 22 until March 18.

This is the second time that GOALSTUDIO clothing has appeared in FIFA 22, following the Black Water Tiger which was released in FIFA Ultimate Team in December to celebrate the year of the tiger.

GOALSTUDIO is a lifestyle fashion brand built on an in-depth understanding of football culture from GOAL.



