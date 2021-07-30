Mashemeji Derby: The history between AFC Leopards & Gor Mahia - Goalpedia

Goal looks at the history of the derby as the two Kenyan giants face off again in the top-flight fixture on Saturday

AFC Leopards and rivals Gor Mahia will face off in the second-round fixture of the FKF Premier League season on Saturday.

The two Kenyan giants will only play for bragging rights since they are out of the race to win the title after their recent poor run of results in the top-flight.

With only six rounds of matches remaining to end the season, Tusker and KCB are the two teams fighting for the title - the Brewers leading the table on 55 points from 26 matches while the Bankers are second on 54 points from 26 matches.

Article continues below

This will be the third meeting between Ingwe and K’Ogalo this campaign, the first coming in the league where the two sides battled to a 0-0 draw, and the second in the FKF Shield Cup final, where Gor managed a 1-0 win to clinch the ticket for Caf Confederation Cup.

How did it start?

The two clubs have been bitter rivals since they first locked horns on May 5, 1968, and it was Gor who won the fixture 1-0 at Nairobi City Stadium.

The Mashemeji derby is one of Africa’s biggest rivalries - it is the oldest rivalry in Kenyan football history and for both AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia, often referred to by their nicknames, Ingwe and K'Ogalo, respectively. recognise each other as arch-rivals.

To date, Gor Mahia have won the Kenyan Premier League a record 18 times, while AFC Leopards have 12 league titles to their name as of 2019.

Though AFC had dominated the rivalry, in recent years, Gor Mahia are unbeaten in the last 11 matches between the two sides, and in total, they have won 32 matches, while AFC have managed 28 with the other 32 ending in draws.

In a match on March 23, 2012, Gor Mahia fans began to riot after midfielder Ali Abondo was given a red card following a dangerous tackle on Leopards' Amon Muchiri.

Gor Mahia were banned by the Sports Stadia Management Board from using their facilities for the rest of the 2012 season - those being the Nyayo National Stadium and the Kasarani Stadium - as a result.

This was also the reason for the postponing of their derby match in the 2012 KPL Top 8 Cup.

Derby Heroes

As it stands, Sammy ‘Jogoo’ Onyango and Dan Sserunkuma of Gor Mahia are the leading scorers in the derby as each scored six goals during their time with K’Ogalo.

On four goals is former AFC Leopards forward Wilberforce Mulamba while nine players are on three goals, namely Laban Otieno, Maurice Ojwang, Peter Dawo, Dan Ogada, and Meddie Kagere of Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards’ Abdul Baraza, Dan Odie, Mike Baraza, and David Asibwa.

On two goals are Dennis Olando, Francis Mudanyi, Abass Magongo, Hezron Osuka, David Odhiambo, Deomande Selenga, Paul Oyienga, William Chege, Gnamien Yikpe, Jacques Tuyisenge, and Nicholas Kipkirui for Gor Mahia.

While on AFC side, the players with two goals are Aggrey Lukoye, John Joseph Masiga, Francis Kadenge, Dan Musuku, John Lukoye, Kitali Ngiara, Phillip Ouma, Fred Ambani, Francis Xavier, and Jacob Keli.

Who has the bragging rights?

In the last six matches, AFC Leopards are yet to beat Gor Mahia, with only one match ending in a 0-0 draw.

In the 2018 season, Gor Mahia beat AFC 2-0 in the first meeting and sealed a double over them in the second round fixture after another 2-0 while in 2019, it was another six points for K’Ogalo as they won 3-1 and 4-1.

Last season, Gor Mahia won the first meeting 1-0 before the second round fixture was postponed owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.