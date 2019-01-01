Goal-hero Schlupp excited by 'massive' Crystal Palace win over Burnley

The midfielder reflects on Saturday's Premier League victory on matchday 14

international Jeffrey Schlupp is delighted to have scored to seal three points for in the Premier League on Saturday.

A 69th-minute substitute, the attacker netted nine minutes after his entry as his goal stamped a 2-0 triumph over away at Turf Moor.

Wilfried Zaha scored on the stroke of half-time to give the Eagles the lead after Jordan Ayew had a goal disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

"It’s massive. Every win in this league is obviously massive," Schlupp said, as reported by his club's official website.

"You know it’s not a secret that we haven’t been getting the results or points that we want of late.

"But we’ve come here, to a difficult place, and they’ve been in top form, and we’ve won."

The goal was Schlupp's first of the season, his number of game outings standing at 12.

"Yeah [it was the killer goal], as the game was a bit edgy [at that point]," the 26-year-old added.

"Like I said, it’s a difficult place to come and they put us under a lot of pressure but I’ve managed to come on and score which is nice for me and the team.

"We came here with a gameplan. We knew we were going to be under a lot of pressure at times.

"If we could ride it out we knew we’d get our chances and we’ve managed to score a couple of goals."

Saturday's win has lifted Palace to 10th on the league table.

