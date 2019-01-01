Gnagnon 'very, very worried' about Larouci - Lopetegui relieved for Liverpool youngster

The 22-year-old defender has been condemned by a number of Liverpool players for his dangerous tackle in Boston

head coach Julen Lopetegui said Joris Gnagnon was "very, very worried" after his horror challenge left teenager Yasser Larouci on a stretcher.

Sunday's friendly in Boston – won 2-1 by Sevilla – was marred by Gnagnon wildly kicking out at 18-year-old Liverpool left-back Larouci.

Sevilla defender and second-half substitute Gnagnon, who issued an apology post-game, was shown a straight red card with 14 minutes remaining, while Larouci required lengthy treatment at Fenway Park.

Article continues below

"[Gnagnon] was very, very worried and knows it could have been a bad injury," Lopetegui said.

"I am worried about the player [Larouci] but I asked Jurgen [Klopp] and he said the player is okay, it isn't a bad injury and I am happy for that.

"That's the most important thing. The referee thought it was a red card and I haven't seen a replay but it's possible it was a red card."

Larouci reportedly left the stadium on crutches following a fiercely contested pre-season fixture, with Liverpool on the receiving end of some tough tackles.

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk was infuriated by Gnagnon's actions and said the tackle "says something about" the Sevilla defender.

James Milner was also among those to hit out at the challenge, labeling it disgraceful.

The Reds will next feature against in New York before returning to Europe for games against and in Edinburgh and Geneva respectively.

Klopp's side then face in the Community Shield on August 4, although it has been confirmed Sadio Mane will not return for that outing as he enjoys an extended break after the .

Liverpool could look to lay a marker down at Wembley as they bid to end City's two-year hold over the English top flight.

The Manchester club took the title by just one point last season, leaving Liverpool short of a first ever Premier League title despite amassing an impressive 97 points.

Klopp's players did go on to lift the though, winning a stale final 2-0 against in Madrid after completing an incredible semi-final comeback against at Anfield having trailed 3-0 from the first leg.