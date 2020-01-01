Gnabry admits Bayern were lucky to see Lyon spurn early chances in Champions League win

The Bundesliga side cruised into the final against PSG but things could have been different if their opponents took advantage of their opportunities

star Serge Gnabry has admitted that his side were lucky to see miss several good chances early in Wednesday's semi-final, which the Bavarians won 3-0.

Memphis Depay and Karl Toko Ekambi were both unable to take advantage of golden chances to give their side an early lead, and the side were made to pay for that profligacy.

Gnabry scored an excellent solo effort from the top of the box just a minute after Toko Ekambi hit the post, before scoring again to round off a first-half brace.

Robert Lewandowski would add a third late to give Bayern a three-goal win and push them into Sunday's final against PSG.

Though the final margin was comfortable, Gnabry knew that things could have turned out different had Lyon managed to take advantage of their early pressure.

"Lyon put lots of pressure on us. They had some chances and we were lucky at the beginning," Gnabry told DAZN before looking ahead to Sunday's final.

"On Sunday we will give everything to get the cup. It would be the icing on the cake of a super season for us."

With his brace, Gnabry has now been directly involved in 11 goals in the Champions League this season (nine goals and two assists). Only Lewandowski with 20 has had a hand in more.

Speaking to RMC Sport after the match, Toko Ekambi rued his inability to give his side an early lead and said he felt that Bayern were there for the taking on the night.

“We thought we could have done better but we missed opportunities, me incuded," the forward said. "This Bayern side was not unbeatable because we had the chances.

"We played well but we knew we were facing a great team. The first [Bayern] goal hurt us but we continued to play. There are evenings when you have it and evenings when you don't, and the latter was the case today.

"We have to keep the same mindset because in the league, we don't play Bayern Munich every weekend. But we have to keep this cup spirit in Ligue 1."