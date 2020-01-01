Giroud's situation at Chelsea 'is not good for him', says France boss Deschamps

The veteran forward has once again found him frozen out of Frank Lampard's team at Stamford Bridge despite excelling at the end of last season

Didier Deschamps has suggested Olivier Giroud may need to leave if he wants to keep his place in the squad.

Giroud came off the bench as France beat 1-0 to qualify for the Nations League finals on Saturday, but he has hardly featured for his club side this season.

The 34-year-old looked certain to leave Stamford Bridge during last season’s January transfer window after finding himself behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi in the pecking order.

Giroud publicly admitted he might need to leave Chelsea to win a place in France’s squad for but eventually stayed and excelled when given a chance in the team – scoring eight goals in Chelsea’s final 12 Premier League games of the season.

Now, though, following the summer arrival of Timo Werner, Giroud has been frozen out again. He has only made six appearances, including five from the bench, and is once again being linked with a move away in search of first-team football.

"The situation is not good for him,” Deschamps admitted. “It is for him to see, he will decide.

“But in terms of the France team, psychologically and physically for him, he has every interest in having playing time. I hope that by January he will have more playing time.

“After that, he will stay [in the squad] or he won’t. He knows what I think about it, I told him, although I don't forget what he can do and what he might be able to do again."

During the last international break in October, Giroud provided a timely reminder of all he has achieved in the blue shirt of France.

He scored against Ukraine to pass Michel Platini’s tally of 41 senior goals for the country, with Thierry Henry the only man now ahead of him with 51.

Despite his goalscoring feats for his country, Giroud seems unlikely to be given a run in the Chelsea team bar an injury to one of his competitors, but Frank Lampard has praised his application in the face of such frustration.

"Yes, he has given a typically great response to train as well as possible and support the group," Lampard said. "He is amazing around the group and that is just a fact with Oli and maybe not a fact with people all around the team.

"I can't speak highly enough of him on that side. It is part of my job I don't like with good players, top people who are around the group that don't always play, but I have those issues.”