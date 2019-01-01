Giroud looking for Lampard’s Chelsea to challenge Liverpool & Man City for Premier League title

The Blues forward believes a new era at Stamford Bridge can deliver immediate success, despite the club working under a two-window transfer embargo

Olivier Giroud believes are capable of challenging for the Premier League title in 2019-20, with a transfer embargo set to make no impact on Frank Lampard’s plans.

The new man at the Stamford Bridge helm has his hands tied when it comes to bringing fresh faces on board.

A two-window ban means a deal done for Christian Pulisic in January and the taking up of a permanent option on Mateo Kovacic will be the only moves made this summer.

Giroud does not see that being a problem, with the experienced French striker convinced that the Blues have enough quality on their books to compete for major honours.

He told BBC Sport of a new era under Lampard: "I think he's got the squad to compete in the different competitions this year.

"Many young players sometimes have to go on loan to get some game time. This transfer ban gives them an opportunity to play more, show their qualities and - honestly, trust me - we've got plenty of young, talented players at Chelsea.

"The is very tough. We've got a talented squad, but it's quite young. Everybody knows the Champions League is a lot about experience.

"We're going to fight in every competition - but the main target will be to compete with City and for the Premier League title."

Giroud has spent the last 18 months in west London, having completed a move across the English capital from .

He believes his current employers are better placed to challenge the elite than those at Emirates Stadium, with Chelsea having flexed their trophy-winning muscles in a 4-1 final victory over the Gunners last season.

Giroud added: "With Arsenal it was difficult to fight for the title. We were always fighting for the Champions League places.

"I won a few FA Cups and Community Shields. When you can't win the league, winning the is quite nice, so I've got amazing memories.

"Chelsea is a club where you have maybe more expectations, higher expectations. They were winning more titles these past 10 years and obviously Arsenal wants to come back to the 'Invincibles' days, but it's not easy.

"I'm not going to say we are doing things better at Chelsea. We just try to be as competitive as we can, to step up and win more trophies."