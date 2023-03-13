Girona vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Girona in La Liga on Monday as they look to cement their position in the top four this season.
Diego Simeone's team are currently third in the standings and far behind league leaders Barcelona and second-placed Real Madrid.
They are unbeaten in their last six outings across all competitions and will bring in a lot of confidence from their most recent game, a 6-1 win over Sevilla.
Girona are 12th in the standings with 30 points from 24 matches. They succumbed to a 2-1 loss against Atletico when the two teams met back in October 2022 and will look to prevent a double of losses.
Girona vs Atletico Madrid: Date & kick-off time
Game:
Girona vs Atletico Madrid
Date:
March 13, 2023
Kick-off:
3:00 pm ET
Venue:
Estadi Montilivi
Where to watch Girona vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on ESPN Deportes and live-streamed on ESPN+.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
ESPN Deportes
ESPN+, fuboTV
Girona team news and squad
Girona continue to be without first-team players Alexander Callens, Yangel Herrera, Yan Couto and Ibrahima Kebe, who are all out injured. They do not have fresh injury concerns ahead of their crucial clash against Atletico.
Girona possible XI: Gazzaniga; Martinez, Bueno, Juanpe, Hernandez; Romeu, A Garcia, B Garcia; Tsygankov, Castellanos, Riquelme
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Gazzaniga, Carlos, Fuidias
Defenders
Espinosa, Juanpe, Gutierrez, Hernandez, Martinez, Bueno
Midfielders
Romeu, A. Garcia, Martin, B. Garcia, Villa, Tsygankov, Riquelme, Fernandez
Forwards
Castellanos, Stuani
Atletico Madrid squad and team news
Angel Correa and Nahuel Molina have served their suspensions and are set to return to the Atletico squad against Girona.
Reinildo, Rodrigo De Paul and Sergio Reguilon remain sidelined due to injuries.
Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso, Carrasco; Koke, Witsel, Griezmann; Memphis, Morata
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Oblak, Grbic.
Defenders
Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Molina, Doherty, Llorente
Midfielders
Kondogbia, Witsel, Koke, Niguez, Barrios, Lemar.
Forwards
Griezmann, Correa, Morata, Carrasco, Depay.