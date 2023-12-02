This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Gillingham vs Charlton Athletic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Abhinav Sharma
FA Cup
team-logo
Priestfield Stadium
team-logo
Charlton Athletic (C)Getty Images
How to watch the FA Cup match between Gillingham and Charlton Athletic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

League Two side Gillingham will be hoping to pull off a classic cup upset when they host League One outfit Charlton Athletic at Priestfield Stadium in the FA Cup second round on Saturday afternoon.

The first round saw Gillingham win 2-0 at non-league Hereford, while Charlton required a replay to get past eighth-tier Cray Valley Paper Mills as a 1-1 home draw was followed by a comfortable 6-1 victory on the road.

The Gills are currently seventh in League Two after 20 rounds, which is the final promotion play-off position. They quickly bounced back from a 3-1 loss to Tranmere, with 1-0 victory at home against AFC Wimbledon thanks to an 85th minute winner.

As for the visitors, they are tenth in League One, seven points behind the final promotion play-off position, and will aim to build on a 2-1 win over Cheltenham Town in midweek thanks to a brace from striker Alfie May.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Gillingham vs Charlton Athletic kick-off time

Date:Saturday, December 2, 2023
Kick-off time:10am ET
Venue:Priestfield Stadium
Location:Gillingham, Kent

Gillingham will host Charlton Athletic at the Priestfield Stadium for the FA Cup second round clash, with kick-off scheduled for 10am ET in the US.

How to watch Gillingham vs Charlton Athletic online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can also be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Gillingham team news

Gillingham welcomed striker Ashley Nadesan back to the fold in midweek after being out for almost a month with an ankle injury, but Tom Nichols should continue to spearhead the line from the outset in this encounter.

Shaun Williams has been dealing with a knee issue and was left out of the squad against Wimbledon, while George Lapslie is another doubt due to a hamstring issue.

Gillingham possible XI: Turner; Alexander, Masterson, Ogie, Malone; Coleman, Dieng, J. Williams, Lapslie, Mahoney; Nichols

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Turner, Morris
Defenders:Masterson, Malone, Clark, Ogie, McKenzie, Ehmer, Alexander, Orji, Giles
Midfielders:J. Williams, Mahoney, Dieng, Jefferies, Lapslie, Coleman, Clarke, Chambers, De Wilde, Agbebi
Forwards:Bonne, Hawkins, Nadesan, Gbode, Walker, Sithole

Charlton Athletic team news

Charlton will have to make do without the services of English forward Miles Leaburn, who limped off with injury in the midweek clash. Serbia attacker Slobodan Tedic is widely expected to replace him in the starting XI. Leaburn will be joined on the treatment table by Panutche Camara (torn) and Terry Taylor (ankle).

Charlton Athletic possible XI: Maynard-Brewer; Watson, Hector, Jones, Edun; McGrandles, Dobson, Fraser; Blackett-Taylor, Tedic, May

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Maynard-Brewer, Isted, Walker
Defenders:Hector, Jones, Abankwah, Thomas, Ness, Edun, Watson, Asiimwe
Midfielders:Dobson, Chin, McGrandles, Watson, Anderson, Campbell, Fraser
Forwards:Kirk, Campbell, Blackett-Taylor, Tedic, May, Aneke, Kanu

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
19/7/23Gillingham 1-3 CharltonClub Friendly Games
31/8/22Charlton 3-0 GillinghamEFL Trophy
16/3/22Charlton 1-0 GillinghamLeague One
22/9/21Gillingham 1-1 CharltonLeague One
13/2/21Gillingham 3-1 CharltonLeague One

