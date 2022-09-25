Gibraltar vs Georgia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Gibraltar welcome Georgia to face them at Victoria Stadium in a Group C4 encounter.
In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Gibraltar vs Georgia date & kick-off time
Game:
Gibraltar vs Georgia
Date:
September 26, 2022
Kick-off:
2:45pm ET
Stream:
How to watch Gibraltar vs Georgia on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
Gibraltar squad & team news
Already condemned to the relegation play-outs, it has been a difficult campaign for Gibraltar, with just the one draw to show for their efforts.
Their result here will have very little bearing on matters - but at least further points will be something to cheer about.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Coleing, Banda, Avellano
Defenders
R. Chipolina, J. Chipolina, Sergeant, Olivero, Wiseman, Annesley, Mouelhi, Britto, Jolley, Lopes, Santos
Midfielders
Walker, Torrilla, Ronan, Valarino, Badr, Pozo, Ballantine, De Haro
Forwards
Casciaro, Styche, Coombes, Yome, Morgan
Georgia squad and team news
Headed to the B tier of the Nations League after an impressive campaign, Georgia have gone unbeaten against their rivals in the competition.
With a plus-goal difference of a dozen, they have been dominant - and they'll be looking to sign off with another big win if they can.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Loria, Mamardashvili, Shovnadze
Defenders
Azarovi, Chabradze, Giorbelidze, Kakabadze, Kashia, Khocholava, Kvirkvelia, Lochoshvili
Midfielders
Aburjania, Chakvetadze, Davitashvili, Kvekveskiri, Mamuchashvili, Mekvabishvili
Forwards
Tsitaishvili, Kvaratskhelia, Lobzhanidze, Mikautadze, Qazaishvili, Zivzivadze