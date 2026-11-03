Theatre of dreams! Gasperini warns goal-crazed Roma over wounded Red Devils in European clash

Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini refused to let his side be distracted by Manchester United's ongoing crisis ahead of Tuesday's Champions League meeting. Gasperini insisted the Red Devils remain a dangerous prospect despite sitting 16th in the Premier League.
High-flying Roma visit struggling Red Devils
Roma travel to face Manchester United at Old Trafford in matchday four of the Champions League. Gian Piero Gasperini's side arrive in sensational attacking form after a 4-2 comeback victory against Cagliari at the weekend following a 5-2 win over Udinese.
Conversely, Michael Carrick's hosts sit bottom of the Champions League table and 16th in the Premier League after a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.
Despite United's domestic turmoil, Gasperini expects an intense test at Old Trafford.
Gasperini warns Roma against underestimating United
Speaking to reporters ahead of the match, Gasperini urged his players not to take United lightly. "Manchester United are finding results hard to come by in the league right now but we mustn't let that distract us. They're a top team with some world-class players," Gasperini stated.
"Plus, we'll be playing at a difficult ground with an electric atmosphere. We're preparing for it as if we were facing the best United team."
"Everyone has the right to dream. I try to make dreams come true in the short term – starting tomorrow, in a magnificent stadium," he added.
Gasperini manages midfield shortage amid injury crisis
Gasperini revealed he must navigate key selection absences in Manchester, with Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Manu Kone, Leonardo Balerdi, and Mario Hermoso all unavailable. "We're missing players like Pellegrini, Dybala and Kone in similar areas, so we're trying to adapt," Gasperini explained.
"In midfield we're short. Hopefully it's just a phase. We've spent the last seven games on a knife edge."
"The 17 players we have are all ready... but in the meantime this is a tough week," the Italian added.
Statement European win in sight for Giallorossi
A victory in Manchester would secure mid-table Roma a significant boost in their pursuit of continental progression.
Gasperini's side will rely on their free-scoring frontline to break down United's fragile defence.
Kick-off at Old Trafford is scheduled for Tuesday night.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.