Ghana's Waris makes cameo appearance as Mothiba-less Strasbourg fall at Reims

The Ghana forward made a substitute appearance as Thierry Laurey's side conceded their seventh defeat in the French top-flight this campaign

's Abdul Majeed Waris made a cameo appearance while his compatriot Alexander Djiku and 's Lebo Mothiba did not play for in their 2-1 defeat to in Sunday's fixture.

Waris replaced Sanjin Prcic in the 76th minute at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II to make his seventh appearance in the French top-flight this season.

However, his introduction could not save the visitors from defeat as first-half goals from Mathieu Cafaro and Wout Faes handed Reims maximum points.

Ludovic Ajorque pulled one back for Strasbourg from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark but it was not enough to inspire a comeback.

striker Habib Diallo and goalkeeper Bingourou Kamara, who made his Teranga Lions debut against in October, were in action for Strasbourg from start to finish.

For Reims, Morocco's Younis Abdelhamid and Zimbabwe's Marshall Munetsi played the duration while Mali duo Moussa Doumbia and El-Bilal Toure were introduced in the second half.

Djiku did not make the matchday squad while Mothiba was not involved on Sunday because he is still recovering from a knee injury.

The South Africa international is yet to play a league match this season since he had a surgery to treat a recurring knee injury in August. He is not expected to be available for selection until 2021.

Sunday's result is Strasbourg's seventh loss in the Ligue 1 this season after nine games and they are 19th on the table with six points, while Reims moved out of the drop zone to 15th spot with eight points.

Next up for the Racers is a home league game against on November 6.