Ghana's Sumaila outshines compatriot Abambila & Nigeria's Ucheibe as Mallbacken thump Assi

The Ghanaian forward netted twice in her side's win to overshadow her Ghanaian compatriot and the Nigerian at Strandvallen on Sunday

Sherifatu Sumaila outshined Ernestina Abambila and Christy Ucheibe in Mallbackens' 4-1 win over Assi in Sunday's Elitettan game.

Mallbackens were smarting from a 3-0 defeat at Uppsala last week, while Assi were hoping to end the season unbeaten in three matches in a row.

Elsa Hellstrand gave Flip Rinstad's ladies an early lead in the 30th minute of the encounter before Anna Lindgren doubled the advantage three minutes later at Strandvallen.

Sumaila got her name on the scoresheet as she struck to increase the tally for the hosts four minutes before the half time break.

She hit her brace three minutes after the restart to seal Mallbackens' victory despite Erin Craig's consolation for the visitors.

's Sumaila, who played 76 minutes before Nellie Blomqvist took her place, ended with 10 goals in 21 outings for Mallbackens.

For Assi, Ghana's Abambila lasted the duration, managing a goal in 19 games and 's Ucheibe also scored once in 24 matches.

The result means Mallbackens finished their campaign in 11th place with 30 points from 26 matches, while Assi ended the season in 10th position with 32 points from similar games.