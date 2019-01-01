Ghana's Aidoo sheds light on Celta move and early days in Spain

The 23-year-old talks about joining the Sky Blues and his expectations for the season

defender Joseph Aidoo has shed some light on his summer transfer to Spanish outfit from Belgian side .

The centre-back, who featured for the Black Stars at the recent in , has been hailed to be among the best players in so far this season following a five-year transfer in July.

“When I first heard that Celta were interested in me, it was during the off-season," Aidoo told Celta's website.

Article continues below

"The negotiations between the two clubs were taking place while I was the 2019 Afcon with the Ghana national team.

"I think that Spanish football has really matured and you need to have a concentration level of more than a 100 per cent to succeed in this league.”

98.4% - Against , Joseph Aidoo 🇬🇭 completed 98.4% of his passes on his LaLiga debut (61/62), the best passing accuracy of any player in a LaLiga game this season (30+ attempted passes). Premiere. pic.twitter.com/Ytb2REzsIr — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 26, 2019

An unused substitute in Celta's season opener, the 23-year-old had an impressive debut against Valencia on matchday two, going on to taste another full-time action against in their last league game.

“It was a very nice feeling when I got to know I was starting against Valencia and it was equally good seeing my name on the back of the Celta jersey," the 23-year-old added.

"In the end, we won the game and it was really fantastic.

“I expect that at the end of the season Celta will finish at the top half of the table."

Celta currently sit 11th on the league table.

Aidoo is expected to keep his starting spot in the Sky Blues' set-up when they host Granada on September 15 on the return of La Liga after the international break.

After leaving Ghanaian side Allies in 2015, the Tema-born first joined Hammarby in before moving to Genk in in 2017.

