Ghana midfielder Partey hints at return to Arsenal from injury ‘soon’

Ghana international Thomas Partey has hinted he could make a return to the Arsenal squad before the end of the season.

The 28-year-old Black Star picked up an injury during Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park Stadium on April 4 and he has gone ahead to miss five Premier League matches.

He missed the 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium, the 1-0 away defeat against Southampton, the 4-2 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, the 3-1 victory against Manchester United at home, and the 2-1 away win against West Ham United.

In his absence, Arsenal have relied on Egypt international Mohamed Elneny, who has started in the last three matches where the Gunners have registered wins. While Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has ruled out the player for the rest of the season, it seems Partey is not giving up yet.

On Monday, Arsenal’s official Twitter handle posted a video of defender Gabriel Magalhaes diving to head home a cross from Gabriel Martinelli for the winning goal against West Ham at London Stadium and Partey responded.

“Tom X Tom [Takehiro Tomiyasu] soon.”

His statement was also in response to defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, who returned from injury in the game against West Ham, and an indication he will play with him before the season ends.

Ahead of Arsenal’s trip to face West Ham, Arteta admitted the absence of Partey was affecting his plans for the team.

“The stats are there and they are unquestionable,” Arteta told Daily Mail. “The win rate when Thomas is there is higher. It is something that is not good for us because in the last two seasons he has not been there as much as we want.

“We need him to play in that role on his own, with the quality he brings and the experience that he brings. And the fact he brings things that are unique that we want.

“Then we can accommodate players in other positions that for them are more relevant and can determine games in the way that we can. “Otherwise we have to consider and improve with the players we have by using them in a different way, changing formation, and finding ways to compensate.”

Arsenal, who are sitting fourth on the 20-team table with 63 points from 34 matches, will face Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.