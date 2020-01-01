Ghana Football Association suspends Bechem United coach Danso for 'misconduct'

The Hunters boss is in trouble for showing unsporting behaviour during a Premier League match

The Football Association (GFA) has slapped Bechem United head coach Kwaku Danso with a three-match suspension and a fine of GH¢5000 [€800] for "misconduct" during a Premier League match.

The punishment is in relation to his behaviour during a matchweek eight clash with .

He was charged on four counts.

"Count One indicated that Kwaku Danso interfered with the progress of the match in the 88th minute of the match against Medeama by making disparaging comments about the referee, which brought the match to a temporary stop contrary to Regulation 34(1)(a) of the GFA Premier League Regulations (2019)," the GFA announced in a statement via its official website.

"Count Two indicated that, Kwaku Danso allegedly incited the players against the match officials contrary to Regulation 34(1)(b) of the Premier League Regulations and Article 11(1) of the GFA Disciplinary Code(2019). The particulars of the offence also indicated that after Medeama scored a goal and while the referee was about to restart play, the head coach led two other officials of Bechem United onto the field of play to question the Referee as the propriety of the 15 minutes time added on.

"Count Three indicated that Kwaku Danso allegedly used abusive language against the match officials after the match impugning their integrity and competence contrary to Regulation 34(3) (c) of the GFA Premier League Regulations(2019) and Articles 11(2) (b) and 11(2) (d) of the GFA Disciplinary Code(2020).

"Count Four indicated that the Head Coach allegedly made remarks which implied improper conduct and bias on the part of the Referee bringing the game into disrepute contrary to Regulation 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations."

Danso was not the only member of his club to cop a fine and suspension as Osei Yaw Collins and Godfred Yeboah Berko were also similarly punished.

Bechem currently are eighth on the league table.

