‘If we try to get away with OK we lose’ – Tuchel questions Chelsea ‘determination levels’ after defeat at Everton

Thomas Tuchel has questioned Chelsea’s “concentration and determination” on the back of a 1-0 defeat at relegation-threatened Everton, with the Blues boss admitting: “If we try to get away with OK we lose games.”

The Blues headed to Goodison Park on the back of a poor night’s sleep, courtesy of passionate Toffees supporters, and were unable to shake themselves from a slumber as they suffered a shock defeat to a side battling for their Premier League lives.

Tuchel concedes that, having taken only one win from their last four games, Chelsea need to raise collective standards if they are to avoid allowing a top four-chasing pack below them to close in.

What did Tuchel make of Chelsea’s performance at Everton?

The German told Sky Sports of a contest that the Blues dominated possession in but were unable to force a breakthrough: ”We have to be without mistakes, disciplined in your positions and don't make mistakes. When you have that much possession, we did not play our best match but we were in control, and then we gave a goal away and it kills the game for us because it is everything the opponent wants. It is a huge pattern in our season.

“We have now had four matches in the last two weeks and one clean sheet, that needs to change - if we try to get away with OK performances that is not good for us, we are a team that needs to be on the very top limit on every match basis. If we try to get away with OK we lose games.

“We struggle with concentration and determination levels and you see that in the last four matches.”

What happened to Chelsea against Everton?

The Blues did trouble Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at times, but ultimately fell to a solitary effort from Richarlison early in the second half which came about due to a lapse in concentration from captain Cesar Azpilicueta as he had the ball stolen off his toe on the edge of the box.

Tuchel added to BBC Sport on a toothless display from FA Cup finalists Chelsea: “It is disappointing because over the last four matches we don't have enough points for what we want.

“We conceded in the first minute of the second half and it becomes more difficult. The way we gave this goal away was absolutely unnecessary. If we keep on giving goals away it ends up in the results we have had recently.

“We were not on the highest level. We trusted the team. Maybe we could have changed more. That is something I will reflect on personally.”

Chelsea’s next fixture will see them play host to Wolves on May 7.

