Germany vs France: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Two heavyweight sides go up against each other for a spot against England on Sunday - here's everything you need to know

Germany will face France on Wednesday in the second semi-final of this year's UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 tournament in Milton Keynes. The pair will meet at Stadium MK after coming through quarter-final encounters with Austria and the Netherlands respectively.

Both teams are among the best in the world, but will need to prove themselves in a knockout drag-down contest if they are to reach Sunday's final against a high-flying England, at Wembley Stadium.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Germany vs France Date July 27, 2022 Times 3:00pm ET, 12:00 pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), UEFA Women's EURO 2022 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream ESPN2 fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Germany roster Goalkeepers Frohms, Schult, Berger Defenders Kleinherne, Hendrich, Hegering, Gwinn, Rauch, Doorsoun Midfielders Lattwein, Oberdorf, Lohmann, Huth, Däbritz, Dallmann, Magull, Brand Forwards Schüller, Freigang, Popp, Anyomi, Wassmuth, Buhl.

With a perfect record in Group B and a rich tournament pedigree to match, Germany are arguably the favourite to advance to Wembley, particularly as the one semi-finalist who did not face a close-fought test in the last eight.

That is not to disrespect their result over a stubborn Austria side, but without extra-time bolted on, and no need for last-gasp heroics, they may take a freshness into this encounter their rivals lack - and will back their chances to be in Sunday's showpiece game - though the loss of Klara Buhl to Covid-19 is a blow.

Predicted Germany starting XI: Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Magull, Oberdorf, Dabritz; Huth, Freigang, Popp.

Position France roster Goalkeepers Chavas, Lerond, Peyraud-Magnin Defenders Renard, Torrent, Tounkara, Karchaoui, Bacha, Bathy, Périsset, Cissoko Midfielders Palis, Toletti, Geyoro, Bilbault, Dali Forwards Katoto, Mateo, Diani, Malard, Baltimore, Sarr, Cascarino

Having cruised through the first two matches of Group D in a performance that marked them out as freewheeling rivals, France look to have wavered in recent games - but they are still very much a threat as they look to move all the way to the final.

They'll hope to rediscover some of that goal-heavy form to make easy passage through to Sunday's game, but they'll be under no illusions that a tough test is in store.

Predicted France starting XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Mbock, Renard, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Bilbault, Toletti; Diani, Cascarino, Malard.

Last five results

Germany results France results Germany 2-0 Austria (Jul 21) France 1-0 Netherlands (AET) (Jul 23) Finland 0-3 Germany (Jul 16) Iceland 1-1 France (Jul 18) Germany 2-0 Spain (Jul 12) France 2-1 Belgium (Jul 14) Germany 4-0 Denmark (Jul 8) France 5-1 Italy (Jul 10) Germany 7-0 Switzerland (Jun 24) France 7-0 Vietnam (Jul 1)

Head-to-head