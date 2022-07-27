Germany vs France: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
Germany will face France on Wednesday in the second semi-final of this year's UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 tournament in Milton Keynes. The pair will meet at Stadium MK after coming through quarter-final encounters with Austria and the Netherlands respectively.
Both teams are among the best in the world, but will need to prove themselves in a knockout drag-down contest if they are to reach Sunday's final against a high-flying England, at Wembley Stadium.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Germany vs France
|Date
|July 27, 2022
|Times
|3:00pm ET, 12:00 pm PT
|Stream
fubo TV
TV channel, live stream and how to watch
In the United States (US), UEFA Women's EURO 2022 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|ESPN2
fubo TV
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Germany roster
|Goalkeepers
|Frohms, Schult, Berger
|Defenders
|Kleinherne, Hendrich, Hegering, Gwinn, Rauch, Doorsoun
|Midfielders
|Lattwein, Oberdorf, Lohmann, Huth, Däbritz, Dallmann, Magull, Brand
|Forwards
|Schüller, Freigang, Popp, Anyomi, Wassmuth, Buhl.
With a perfect record in Group B and a rich tournament pedigree to match, Germany are arguably the favourite to advance to Wembley, particularly as the one semi-finalist who did not face a close-fought test in the last eight.
That is not to disrespect their result over a stubborn Austria side, but without extra-time bolted on, and no need for last-gasp heroics, they may take a freshness into this encounter their rivals lack - and will back their chances to be in Sunday's showpiece game - though the loss of Klara Buhl to Covid-19 is a blow.
Predicted Germany starting XI: Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Magull, Oberdorf, Dabritz; Huth, Freigang, Popp.
|Position
|France roster
|Goalkeepers
|Chavas, Lerond, Peyraud-Magnin
|Defenders
|Renard, Torrent, Tounkara, Karchaoui, Bacha, Bathy, Périsset, Cissoko
|Midfielders
|Palis, Toletti, Geyoro, Bilbault, Dali
Forwards
|Katoto, Mateo, Diani, Malard, Baltimore, Sarr, Cascarino
Having cruised through the first two matches of Group D in a performance that marked them out as freewheeling rivals, France look to have wavered in recent games - but they are still very much a threat as they look to move all the way to the final.
They'll hope to rediscover some of that goal-heavy form to make easy passage through to Sunday's game, but they'll be under no illusions that a tough test is in store.
Predicted France starting XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Mbock, Renard, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Bilbault, Toletti; Diani, Cascarino, Malard.
Last five results
|Germany results
|France results
|Germany 2-0 Austria (Jul 21)
|France 1-0 Netherlands (AET) (Jul 23)
|Finland 0-3 Germany (Jul 16)
|Iceland 1-1 France (Jul 18)
|Germany 2-0 Spain (Jul 12)
|France 2-1 Belgium (Jul 14)
|Germany 4-0 Denmark (Jul 8)
|France 5-1 Italy (Jul 10)
|Germany 7-0 Switzerland (Jun 24)
|France 7-0 Vietnam (Jul 1)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Results
|6/10/2021
|France 1-0 Germany
|2/28/2019
|France 0-1 Germany
|3/7/2018
|France 3-0 Germany