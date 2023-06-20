Germany vs Colombia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch the international friendly match between Germany and Colombia, including live streams, TV channels, kick-off time and more.

Germany are set to host Colombia in an international friendly on Tuesday at Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen.

Hansi Flick's side will aim to get back to winning ways at home after a draw and defeat in back-to-back friendlies against Ukraine and Poland.

Colombia, meanwhile, come into the match on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Iraq in a friendly game and will aim to create an upset in Germany.

Germany vs Colombia kick-Off Time

Date: June 20 Kick-off time: 2.45pm ET Venue: AufSchalke

The match between Germany and Colombia will kick off at 2.45pm ET in the AufSchalke.

How to watch Germany vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 2 and can be streamed via fuboTV.

Team News & Squads

Germany News

Flick is likely to include Robin Gosens and Ilkay Gundogan in the starting lineup after they missed out on playing against Poland. The duo is likely to replace Benjamin Henrichs and Joshua Kimmich in the starting XI.

Lukas Klostermann and Timo Werner are the players missing from the German squad due to injuries.

Germany possible XI: Leno; Ginter, Rudiger, Thiaw; Wolf, Gundogan, Goretzka, Gosens; Sane, Musiala; Fullkrug

Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Leno, Trapp Defenders: Ginter, Gosens, Henrichs, Kehrer, Klostermann, Raum, Ruediger, Schlotterbeck, Thiaw, Wolf Midfielders: Brandt, Can, Goretzka, Gundogan, Hoffman, Kimmich, Schade, Wirtz Forwards: Havertz, Musiala, Sane, Fuellkrug

Colombia News

There are no injury concerns in the Colombia squad and they are likely to field an unchanged lineup from the one that beat Iraq 1-0 in their last match.

Colombia possible XI: Montero; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Machado; Uribe, Lerma; Cuadrado, Carrascal, Diaz; Borre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Montero, Vargas Defenders: Sanchez, Lucumi, Mina, Y. Mosquera, Machado, Salazar, Munoz, J. Mosquera Midfielders: Lerma, Castano, Uribe, Cuadrado, Carrascal, Asprilla Forwards: Diaz, Arias, Valoyes, Cortes, Borre, Cassierra

Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have met each other only once in the past with Germany winning the match 3-0.

Date Match Competition 2/6/2006 Germany 3-0 Colombia International Friendly

