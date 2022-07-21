Germany vs Austria: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

In the second last-eight match of the tournament, it's the Group B winners versus the Group A runner-up - here's all you need to know

Germany will face Austria on Thursday in the second quarter-final of this year's UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament in Brentford.

An excellent Group B performance helped steer the former into the last eight, while the latter bounced back from an opening loss to England in Group A to put themselves in contention for a semi-final berth.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Germany roster Goalkeepers Frohms, Schult, Berger Defenders Kleinherne, Hendrich, Hegering, Gwinn, Rauch, Doorsoun Midfielders Lattwein, Oberdorf, Lohmann, Huth, Däbritz, Dallmann, Magull, Brand Forwards Schüller, Freigang, Popp, Anyomi, Wassmuth, Buhl.

A perfect record in Group B has surely earmarked Germany among the favourites to win the tournament outright, alongside England and France, who boast similarly impressive records.

But there is still work to be done to make it to the last four alone, and the nation will be wary of a dramatic underperformance in Brentford.

Predicted Germany starting XI: Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Oberdorf, Dabritz, Magull; Huth, Buhl, Popp.

Position Austria roster Goalkeepers Zinsberger, Kresche, Pal Defenders Georgieva, Naschenweng, Degen, Schiechtl, Wenninger, Schnaderbeck, Wienroither, Kirchberger, Hanshaw Midfielders Schasching, Dunst, Zadrazil, Feiersinger, Höbinger, Eder, Puntigam, Hickelsberger-Füller Forwards Billa, Makas, Enzinger

After defeat to England - in the hosts' most unconvincing performance of the tournament - Austria rallied to secure a comfortable second-place finish in Group A.

They face an uphill battle against their rivals to make the semi-finals however, but they will undoubtedly not go quietly into the night.

Predicted Austria starting XI: Zinsberger; Wienroither, Wenninger, Schnaderbeck, Hanshaw; Hicklesberger-Fuller, Zadrazil, Puntigam, Feiersinger, Dunst; Billa

Last five results

Germany results Austria results Finland 0-3 Germany (Jul 16) Austria 1-0 Norway (Jul 15) Germany 2-0 Spain (Jul 12) Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland (Jul 11) Germany 4-0 Denmark (Jul 8) England 1-0 Austria (Jul 6) Germany 7-0 Switzerland (Jun 24) Belgium 0-1 Austria (Jun 26) Serbia 3-2 Germany (Apr 12) Austria 4-0 Montenegro (Jun 22)

Head-to-head