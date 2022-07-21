Germany vs Austria: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Germany will face Austria on Thursday in the second quarter-final of this year's UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament in Brentford.
An excellent Group B performance helped steer the former into the last eight, while the latter bounced back from an opening loss to England in Group A to put themselves in contention for a semi-final berth.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Germany vs Austria
|Date
|July 21, 2022
|Times
|3:00pm ET, 12:00 pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (start with a free trial)
TV channel, live stream and how to watch
In the United States (US), UEFA Women's EURO 2022 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|ESPN2
|fubo TV (start with a free trial)
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Germany roster
|Goalkeepers
|Frohms, Schult, Berger
|Defenders
|Kleinherne, Hendrich, Hegering, Gwinn, Rauch, Doorsoun
|Midfielders
|Lattwein, Oberdorf, Lohmann, Huth, Däbritz, Dallmann, Magull, Brand
|Forwards
|Schüller, Freigang, Popp, Anyomi, Wassmuth, Buhl.
A perfect record in Group B has surely earmarked Germany among the favourites to win the tournament outright, alongside England and France, who boast similarly impressive records.
But there is still work to be done to make it to the last four alone, and the nation will be wary of a dramatic underperformance in Brentford.
Predicted Germany starting XI: Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Oberdorf, Dabritz, Magull; Huth, Buhl, Popp.
|Position
|Austria roster
|Goalkeepers
|Zinsberger, Kresche, Pal
|Defenders
|Georgieva, Naschenweng, Degen, Schiechtl, Wenninger, Schnaderbeck, Wienroither, Kirchberger, Hanshaw
|Midfielders
|Schasching, Dunst, Zadrazil, Feiersinger, Höbinger, Eder, Puntigam, Hickelsberger-Füller
Forwards
|Billa, Makas, Enzinger
After defeat to England - in the hosts' most unconvincing performance of the tournament - Austria rallied to secure a comfortable second-place finish in Group A.
They face an uphill battle against their rivals to make the semi-finals however, but they will undoubtedly not go quietly into the night.
Predicted Austria starting XI: Zinsberger; Wienroither, Wenninger, Schnaderbeck, Hanshaw; Hicklesberger-Fuller, Zadrazil, Puntigam, Feiersinger, Dunst; Billa
Last five results
|Germany results
|Austria results
|Finland 0-3 Germany (Jul 16)
|Austria 1-0 Norway (Jul 15)
|Germany 2-0 Spain (Jul 12)
|Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland (Jul 11)
|Germany 4-0 Denmark (Jul 8)
|England 1-0 Austria (Jul 6)
|Germany 7-0 Switzerland (Jun 24)
|Belgium 0-1 Austria (Jun 26)
|Serbia 3-2 Germany (Apr 12)
|Austria 4-0 Montenegro (Jun 22)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Results
|10/6/2018
|Germany 3-1 Austria
|10/22/2016
|Germany 4-2 Austria
